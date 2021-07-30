Belinda Bencic of Switzerland Wins Olympic Women’s Singles Tournament

Bencic is set to play in a women’s doubles final on Sunday, partnering with Viktorija Golubic on Sunday against seeded team Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic.

If Bencic can win doubles gold, she would only be the fourth woman to win both singles and doubles at the same Games, a feat last accomplished by Serena Williams in 2012 in London. Bencic had hoped to play in tandem mixed doubles with Roger Federer as well, but chose not to play in Tokyo due to a knee injury.

Bencic’s showdown with Vondrousova, which featured players mostly exchanging powerful groundstrokes, was much calmer and subdued than Tokyo organizers had hoped for, even with restrictions on fans due to the pandemic of coronavirus. The stands were almost empty, and the scattered applause from Swiss and Czech delegations and volunteers was far more fleeting than the hum of cicadas (a summer event in Tokyo) and the roar of cars on a nearby highway.

The tournament’s appeal to casual fans was all but wiped out during the week, when Vondrousova routed Naomi Osaka in the third round, dashing hopes of many Japanese for an iconic Olympic moment of a gold medal for Osaka, one of the country’s biggest sports stars. . Osaka, who lit the Olympic cauldron in the opening ceremony, lost to Vondrousova in about an hour and later said the weight of the challenge played into their loss.