Bell Bottom Box Office Collection Day 3: Bell Bottom Box Office Day 3 Collection Akshay Kumar and Vani Kapoor Starrer A little improvement at the box office

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has taken a bold step to release ‘Bell Bottom’ in Indian cinemas despite the epidemic. The film’s earnings rose slightly on Saturday. According to Boxofficeindia.com, the film has grossed around Rs 3.25 crore in 3 days. The film is getting good response from people in Delhi NCR, Bangalore and Kolkata. The film grossed just Rs 2.75 crore on its opening day. The second day on Friday saw the film’s earnings decline rather than increase. The film has grossed Rs 2.40 crore on Friday.

Rajasthan and Gujarat are getting good response. Film revenue declined in some state cinemas on Saturday. With UP. ‘Bell Bottom’ has not been released in Mumbai and Pune cinemas in Maharashtra, which has reduced the film’s earnings. From Monday, ‘Bell Bottom’ is expected to benefit from a night show in Delhi.



The film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari. In this film, Akshay Kumar is playing the role of a spy. Akshay spoke to PTI about taking the risk of releasing ‘Bell Bottom’ during the coronavirus epidemic in India. Akshay said, ‘There is pressure on everyone but I am sure things will get done. This is not only a threat but also a challenge. But what if you did not risk your life?

Akshay further says, ‘I have filmmakers who have also taken this risk with me and we have made similar progress.’ Regarding the closure of cinemas in Maharashtra, Akshay had said, ‘This is gambling and someone had to gamble. We’ve taken this leap and I’m sure it will work and we will definitely win.

The entire shooting of ‘Bell Bottom’ was done during the outbreak. In Scotland, the Stars with their families shot for the film in Bio-Bubble. ‘Bell Bottom’ was originally scheduled to release in April, but the film was postponed due to an epidemic. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Vani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi are also in the lead roles in the film.

