Bell Bottom Box Office Day 4: Bell Bottom Box Office Day 4 Akshay Kumar Sunday Movie: Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom got the benefit of Rakshabandhan at the box office
Before the release of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’, there was a big shock
The film did good business in some big cities like Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and the trend was almost flat. Speaking of growth, it was reported only 10%.
At the box office Earnings
Sunday earnings (Day 4: Approximately Rs. 4.25-4.50 Crores)
Earnings on Saturday (Day 3): Approximately 3 crores
Friday earnings (second day): Approximately 2.50-2.75 crores
Opening Day Earnings (Day 1): Approximately 2.75 crores
Akshay’s ‘Bell Bottom’ has been a hit in cinemas during the Corona era. After the second wave of Corona, where the rules of lockdown have been relaxed a bit, there has been an attempt to bring the film industry into the theater once again and the first entry has been hit by Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’.
However, when it comes to box office earnings, despite the Rakshabandhan, the UP and Gujarat areas do not seem to have grown much compared to Delhi-NCR, which is very crowded on normal days.
Bell Bottom Box Office Day 4
#Bell #Bottom #Box #Office #Day #Bell #Bottom #Box #Office #Day #Akshay #Kumar #Sunday #Movie #Akshay #Kumars #Bell #Bottom #benefit #Rakshabandhan #box #office
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.