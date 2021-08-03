Bell Bottom Box Office Day 4: Bell Bottom Box Office Day 4 Akshay Kumar Sunday Movie: Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom got the benefit of Rakshabandhan at the box office

Akshay Kumar and Vani Kapoor’s ‘Bell Bottom’ is seen taking good advantage of Rakshabandhan at the box office. On the day of Rakshabandhan on Sunday, the film grossed around Rs 4.25-4.50 crore. The film has grossed Rs 13 crore so far.

According to Box Office India, the film grossed Rs 2.75 crore on the first day (Thursday) with limited release, while the same amount was recorded on the second day. The next day, Bell Bottom traded around Rs 2.50-2.75 crore. After that, on the first weekend of the extended weekend, the film managed to collect only Rs 3 crore at the box office.



Before the release of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’, there was a big shock

The film did good business in some big cities like Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and the trend was almost flat. Speaking of growth, it was reported only 10%.

Akshay’s ‘Bell Bottom’ has been a hit in cinemas during the Corona era. After the second wave of Corona, where the rules of lockdown have been relaxed a bit, there has been an attempt to bring the film industry into the theater once again and the first entry has been hit by Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’.

However, when it comes to box office earnings, despite the Rakshabandhan, the UP and Gujarat areas do not seem to have grown much compared to Delhi-NCR, which is very crowded on normal days.