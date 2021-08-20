Bell Bottom Box Office Day A Report: Akshay Kumar Starrer Less Than Rs 3 Crore – Bell Bottom Box Office Day 1: ‘Bell Bottom’ Disappoints On First Day, ‘Ruhi’ Less Than Earned

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’ has been released on Thursday. It is the first major movie to be released in cinemas since Lockdown. Advance booking of the film has raised hopes of regaining the lost charm at the box office. But first-day earnings figures are disappointing. Given the current situation, Bell Bottom was expected to earn up to Rs 5 crore on the first day, but it did not materialize. The film grossed just Rs 2.75 crore on its opening day.

17 lakh was booked in advance for the first day

The film, starring Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Vani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi, was already hot in the market. The film also received good reviews. According to advance booking figures, Rs 17 lakh has already been booked for the first day. In such a scenario, Bell Bottom was expected to earn at least Rs 4-5 crore on the first day. However, there is still hope. The film’s earnings are expected to increase over the weekend.

Big hit to ‘Bell Bottom’ before release, Akshay’s film won’t be able to earn even 100Cr!

15-20 percent of the audience reached the cinema

‘Bell Bottom’ has been released on more than 800 screens across the country. Here are some things to keep in mind. For example, cinemas in Maharashtra are still closed. In such a scenario, it was already clear that there was a 20 per cent loss in film earnings. In addition, states where cinemas are still open have only 50 per cent seating capacity. Of the 50 per cent vacancies on the opening day, only 15 to 20 per cent were filled.

‘Ruhi’ earned Rs 3.06 crore on the first day

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao’s ‘Ruhi’ was released after the last lockdown, when the cinema opened with 50 per cent seating capacity. The film then grossed Rs 3.06 crore on its first day. However, after that, cinemas were started in Maharashtra as well. But that is not the case with Bell Bottom.

A few hours after the release of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’

All eyes are on Delhi-NCR

All hopes of Bell Bottom’s earnings are now resting on Delhi-NCR cinemas. Apart from Maharashtra, 20 per cent of any Hindi film’s revenue comes from Delhi-NCR. In such a scenario, if the crowds reach the cinemas during the weekend, the ‘Bell Bottom’ directed by Ranjit M Tiwari will benefit. However, one more thing to note here is that night lockdown continues in UP. In such a situation, there are no late night shows in any cinema in Noida.

2000 cinemas have closed

Bell Bottom has done less business than expected in Rajasthan, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bihar on its first day. In such a situation, if the crowd grows in this area till the weekend, the revenue may increase. There were about 10,000 screens in the country before the corona infection. It also included single screens, which make a lot of money. But the lockdown stopped the work in such a way that 2000 of these screens are now closed. Even if all the cinemas are opened in such a situation, the revenue figure will not remain the same.

Lara Dutta said- My father was Indira Gandhi’s personal pilot, I am the daughter of a soldier, patriotism is in my blood

