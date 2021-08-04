Bell Bottom Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Bell Bottom Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar starrer film get off to a good start, increase over the weekend?

On August 19, 2021, there is finally a wave of joy in the corridors of Bollywood. Because for the first time since the second wave of Corona infection, a big multistarrer movie ‘Bell Bottom’ has been released in cinemas. Viewers have been flocking to the box office windows that have been deserted for almost 5 months since Thursday morning. The market is already hot for this action-thriller starring Akshay Kumar, Vani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. But it is also a fact that not all cinemas across the country are open yet. Even those that are open have only 50 per cent seating capacity, so the big question is, how much will ‘Bell Bottom’ earn at the box office on its first day (Bell Bottom Day 1 box office)?

Cinemas are closed in Maharashtra

In the current era, many films are still being screened on OTT. Recently, Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ and Siddharth Malhotra’s ‘Sher Shah’ have also been released on OTT. One of the major reasons for this is that the Maharashtra government has not yet given instructions to reopen the cinema. The largest markets for Hindi films are Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh. In such a situation, the bell bottom may have to suffer. But the advance booking of the film has been very good. So a good collection is also expected.

Four days long first weekend

‘Bell Bottom’ was released on Thursday. In that case, he will have his first weekend of four days. The film has received rave reviews and is being appreciated. In such a situation, the audience will definitely grow like a cinema. But it is also worth noting here that many viewers are still afraid to leave their homes, realizing the danger of the corona. The ‘Bell Bottom’ may also have to bear the brunt of this.

Advance booking earned Rs 17 lakh

However, there is also some good news for ‘Bell Bottom’. The producers have strongly promoted the film. As a result, advance bookings for the film have gone well ahead of its release. According to Box Office India, 8,250 tickets have been booked in advance for the opening day, which is close to Rs 17 lakh. In addition, 11,500 tickets have been booked in advance for the weekend, earning Rs 24 lakh.

This was the case with ‘Ruhi’ and ‘Mumbai Saga’

There is one more thing to note here. When cinemas were open after the first lockdown, big movies like ‘Mumbai Saga’ and ‘Ruhi’ were released in theaters. The cinema was opened with 50 per cent seating capacity. Then cinemas were opened in Maharashtra. After that, ‘Ruhi’ earned Rs 3.06 crore on the first day and ‘Mumbai Saga’ collected Rs 1.49 crore.

‘Bell Bottom’ can earn Rs 5-7 crore on the first day

‘Bell Bottom’ is being released on more than 800 screens. Given the advance booking, number of movies, corona fears and 50 per cent seating capacity, ‘Bell Bottom’ is estimated to earn Rs 5-7 crore on the first day. However, it is also certain that the film’s earnings will increase by the end of the week and it could even reach the Rs 10 crore mark in a single day.

