Bell Bottom Film Release Date: Akshay Kumar made buzz on Twitter, Bell Bottom to release on August 19 on cinema Ghar | Akshay Kumar will now make theaters with ‘Bell Bottom’, know when the film will be released

New Delhi: Bollywood’s ‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar is now going to open the secrets of the people by becoming a spy. His most awaited spy thriller film ‘Bell Bottom’ is now ready for release and is going to knock in theaters soon. Akshay Kumar has announced the release date of the film through a video.

On the big screen on August 19

Akshay Kumar has told in this tweet that the film will be released in theaters on August 19. The film’s release was extended from April 2021 to July 27 due to the second wave of the Kovid epidemic in the country. Watch this video…

Akshay made a strong announcement

Akshay took to Twitter to share the news with the entire cast of the film. Akshay said, ‘Mission: To entertain you on the big screen, the date is coming on August 19, 2021 #BellBottom. Vashu Bhagnani, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, Ranjit Tiwari, Jackky Bhagnani, Honey Bhagnani, Monisha Dawani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikhil Advani, Emme Entertainment’

Such is the story of the film

‘Bell Bottom’ is a espionage thriller set in the 1980s. The film has been extensively shot in Glasgow, Scotland amid the lockdown. Directed by Ranjit M. Tiwari, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Huma Qureshi.

