Bell Bottom has earned Rs 16 crore in 6 days for the release of ‘NS’ this Friday.

Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom box office report was released in cinemas. The decision to screen the film on the big screen after the cinemas opened after the lockdown is a bold step. This is because in many states, including Maharashtra, where cinemas are closed, cinemas have only 50 per cent seating capacity. This is because despite the hefty promotions and huge starcast, ‘Bell Bottom’ is asking for water at the box office in just six days. Bell Bottom, which earned Rs 2.75 crore on the first day on Thursday, has earned only Rs 1.75 crore on the sixth day on Tuesday. The special thing is that Amitabh Bachchan and Imran Hashmi’s ‘Faces’ (Faces Box Office Report) will also be released in cinemas on Friday. In such a situation, not only the producers but also the fans are skeptical about the earnings of the film.

Weekend got Rs 4.5 crore

Director Ranjit M Tiwari’s ‘Bell Bottom’ is an action thriller. I.e. the type of cinema, which has always attracted crowds. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Vani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. The film received rave reviews from audiences as well as critics. Despite this, the film has managed to gross Rs 16 crore in just six days. The film grossed Rs 1.75 crore at the box office on Tuesday. Over the weekend, the film grossed a maximum of Rs 4.5 crore in one day.

Earnings increased in six days

Bell Bottom traded at Rs 2.75 crore on Thursday. Earnings on Friday were Rs 2.5 crore. 3 crore on Saturday and Rs. 4.5 crore on Sunday. After earning Rs 1.90 crore on Monday, it came in at Rs 1.75 crore on Tuesday. Thus, the total gross of the film has grossed Rs 16.4 crore in six days. Interestingly, ‘Faces’ will also be released on Friday. Audiences arriving at the theater in such a situation will also be divided there. In such a scenario, the film’s earnings are likely to decline further.

Doubts about ‘face’ earnings

However, there are also doubts about the earnings of ‘faces’. The film also stars Riya Chakraborty along with Amitabh Bachchan and Imran Hashmi. The film is directed by Rumi Jaffrey. Faces is also a thriller movie. But since the situation in cinemas is as it was, it is understood that audiences are still avoiding enjoying the big screen while watching the corona infection.

Earned Rs 6 crore in 4 days abroad

As far as the overseas collection of ‘Bell Bottom’ is concerned, the film has grossed over Rs 6 crore overseas in its first four days. Bell bottoms are banned in Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Hindi films are very popular in the Gulf countries. In such a situation, the collection has come down due to the ban on the film. However, in Britain, New Zealand and Australia, the pace of the ‘Bell Bottom’ has slowed, but persisted.