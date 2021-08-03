Bell Bottom Key Earnings: Bell Bottom Box Office Day 2 Report Akshay Kumar is expected to earn less than Starrer Opening Day Weekend.

Akshay Kumar’s action-thriller ‘Bell Bottom Box Office Day 2’ has definitely created hope in cinema and Bollywood. Released in cinemas after the lockdown, the film grossed Rs 2.75 crore on its opening day. The second day on Friday saw the film’s earnings decline rather than increase. However, in terms of film revenue, it is a matter of joy that cinemas have now opened in Madhya Pradesh as well. In such a scenario, the film’s earnings are expected to increase over the weekend i.e. Saturday and Sunday.

Earnings crossed Rs 5 crore in two days

The risk of corona infection still remains. In such a scenario, cinemas with 50 per cent seating capacity have recently opened. Directed by Ranjit M Tiwari, the film grossed Rs 2.75 crore on its opening day. On Friday, the film grossed around Rs 2.40 crore. Thus, the film has grossed over Rs 5 crore in two days.

Big hit to ‘Bell Bottom’ before release, Akshay’s film won’t be able to earn even 100Cr!

It is expected to earn Rs 13 crore by the weekend

‘Bell Bottom’ has been screened on more than 800 screens across the country so far. Trade analysts believe that the film’s earnings will increase on Saturday and Sunday and thus the total earnings for the first 4 days of the weekend will be around Rs 13 crore. An advance booking of Rs 24 lakh had already been made for the film before its release on the weekend. The film has received a great response from critics. In such a scenario, due to word of mouth, the film’s earnings are also expected to increase.

Piracy attack on Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’, movie leaked online in HD print

Lifetime can earn 25-30 crores

Apart from Akshay Kumar, ‘Bell Bottom’ also stars Vani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. The story of the film is based on a kidnapping drama and its rescue. All in all, one thing to note is that people are still avoiding going to theaters. This is because on the first day, at 50 per cent seat capacity, only 10-20 per cent seats were filled. It is expected that at this rate, ‘Bell Bottom’ will earn a lifetime of Rs 25-30 crore.