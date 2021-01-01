Bell Bottom Key Earnings: Bell Bottom Box Office Day 5 Collection Down Monday 2 Earnings Less Than Rs 2 Crore

The first weekend of Akshay Kumar’s action-thriller ‘Bell Bottom’ was good given the current situation. On the day of Rakshabandhan on Sunday, the film had grossed around Rs 4.50 crore. On its first day, Thursday, the film grossed Rs 2.75 crore. In such a scenario, all eyes were on the film’s earnings on Monday. Because this is where the lifetime earnings of the film is decided. The film has received a great response from critics as well as audiences. Released on more than 800 screens across the country with 50 per cent seating capacity, the film has passed the ‘First Monday Test’. Although the film grossed less than Rs 2 crore on Monday (Bell Bottom Box Office Day 5 Collection). But the earnings are not much lower than in the early days, so this is a matter of consolation for the film and the producers.

Such earnings in the first five days

Directed by Ranjit M Tiwari, Bell Bottom also stars Akshay Kumar, Vani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. The film grossed Rs 2.75 crore on its opening day on Thursday. The film grossed Rs 2.5 crore on Friday, Rs 3 crore on Saturday and Rs 4.5 crore on Sunday. The film has grossed Rs 1.90 crore on Monday. Thus, the film has grossed Rs 14.65 crore in its first 5 days.

Will cross the 20 crore mark this week

Looking at Monday’s earnings, it is estimated that the film will cross the 20 crore mark for the first time this weekend. ‘Bell Bottom’ has been released at a time when cinemas are still closed in many states of the country, including Maharashtra, due to the corona transition. There are 8000 cinema screens across the country after the lockdown. With the closure of cinemas in Maharashtra, the film is losing at least 20 per cent of its revenue every day. However, producers have shown patience by showing films in cinemas during 50 per cent seating capacity and opening cinema halls in selected states.

The film is doing well in the UK as well

The foreign collection of ‘Bell Bottom’ is also fine. The film grossed Rs 43.31 lakh in the UK in its first three days. The film has been screened in 53 cinemas in the UK. The film grossed Rs 11.24 lakh on its opening day. His earnings there on Saturday were Rs 18.28 lakh. The makers and Akshay Kumar himself also agree that these are tough days for cinema in terms of earnings. Speaking about the box office earnings before the release of the film, Akshay Kumar had said that if the film grossed Rs 30 crore in the current scenario, it would be like a figure of Rs 100 crore. If the revenue goes up to Rs 50 crore, it is worth touching the Rs 150 crore mark.

The film has a monetary opportunity till Thursday!

Bell Bottom has until Thursday to make a lot of money at the box office. Because the ‘faces’ of Amitabh Bachchan and Imran Hashmi will also be released in cinemas on August 27. In such a scenario, more or less it will affect the earnings of ‘Bell Bottom’. Market experts believe that Bell Bottom will earn Rs 20 crore this week. In such a scenario, the film’s lifetime earnings are likely to go up to Rs 25 crore. However, if more cinemas are opened in the meantime, the figure could touch Rs 30 crore.

