Bell Bottom release if theaters dont open in Maharashtra Will makers of Bell Bottom be ready for release of film as announced by Akshay

The film industry was shocked when Akshay Kumar on Monday announced the release of his film ‘Bell Bottom’ on August 19. Right now the opening of cinemas in Maharashtra has not been announced. Will ‘Bell Bottom’ Release If Theaters Don’t Open In Maharashtra? Will the makers of Bell Bottom be ready for the release of the film as announced by Akshay. Because the makers, who make films with popular stars, have not given any indication of releasing their films. In such a situation, Akshay’s announcement seems to be in a hurry to take credit for bringing the audience to theatres.

When Akshay Kumar was announcing the release of his film ‘Bell Bottom’ in theaters on Twitter on July 19, the government was embroiled in discussions regarding opening of cinema halls in Maharashtra. It had been four days since the cabinet meeting took place. It was almost agreed to relax the restrictions imposed due to Corona in the state. An order in this regard was to be issued on Sunday, but it did not happen. Right now cinema halls are completely closed in Maharashtra. After the cabinet meeting agreed on Tuesday, instead of Sunday, the government announced that schools and colleges would be completely closed along with cinema halls in the state.

In such a situation, it is surprising to announce by tweeting that his film ‘Bell Bottom’ will be released in theaters in 3D format on 19th August. Is Akshay Kumar in a hurry? Akshay wanted to do this work earlier also through the release of ‘Sooryavanshi’, whose release announcements have been made several times in a year. But this film has not released till date. It is true that the closure of theaters due to Corona has affected Akshay the most.

He is such a hero whose at least three films have been released in a year. In fact, at this time, the eyes of Bollywood are on which star’s film will the cinema halls closed due to Corona start. Which star is strong enough to bring the audience back to the theatres. Akshay Kumar is constantly trying to get the credit for bringing the audience back to the theatres. This competition has been seen in Salman’s ‘Radhe’ and Akshay’s ‘Sooryavanshi’. The release of ‘Radhe’ failed miserably and it weakened Salman’s credibility. The announcement of the Maharashtra government to keep cinema halls closed has once again raised the possibility of cinema halls being closed on August 15. Maybe the government will announce the opening of cinema halls a day or two before August 15. But even then, will the audience come to the theaters?

In fact, states have opened their cinemas with 50 percent capacity, but no big producer of Bollywood wants to put their expensive films in open theaters with half the capacity. Like Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’, Aditya Chopra also took a risk and released ‘Sandeep Aur Picky Faraar’ on March 12 and suffered a huge loss. Aditya Chopra learned a lesson and immediately postponed the release of five of his films, including ‘Bunty Aur Babli’.





