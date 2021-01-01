Bell Bottom Review in Hindi, Rating: {3.5 / 5

The arrival of a grand and big Starcast movie in cinemas after the Corona era is a joy not only for Bollywood but also for movie lovers and this initiative has been taken by director Ranjit M Tiwari and producers Vashu Bhagnani, Jackie Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh from Pooja Entertainment and Nikhil Advani’s Emmy Of Bell Bottom. It is really commendable that in the difficult times of Kovid, when many well-known filmmakers adopted the easy way of OTT to take their big films to the audience, the producers dared to bring them in cinemas, even when big cinemas like Maharashtra Cinemas did not open. There is no doubt that the producer-director has put the burden of restoring the glory of cinemas on Akshay Kumar’s shoulders and Akshay has fulfilled this responsibility very well. Filmed in 3D in the Corona era on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of independence, this patriotic film will definitely be an interesting package for the audience who have been wanting to go to the cinema for a long time.

Inspired by real events, the story of this film is about a Raw agent, whom we can also call an unknown hero, whose courage, intelligence and fortitude not only save the passengers of the hijacked plane but also lead the plane. Are also caught. The background of the film is from the eighties, when the Prime Minister of the country was Indira Gandhi (played by Lara Dutta Naveen). This was a time when the country was the victim of a series of kidnappings. In this hijacking of planes, the country has to pay crores of rupees to the terrorists in exchange for the lives of the passengers during the negotiations, but at the same time the horrible terrorists locked up in Indian jails have been released every time. In one such abduction, Anshul Malhotra (Akshay Kumar) loses his mother (Dolly Ahluwalia) while multitasking, the same pain that drives him to become a RAW agent. However, Anshul, who saved his happy life by marrying Radhika (Vani Kapoor), never thought that he would lead the country’s security under the code name Bell Bottom in Raw and reveal the role of Pakistan’s Intelligence Bureau (IAS). In these abductions ..





Ranjit M Tiwari, the director of Lucknow Central Fame, had an idea of ​​all the strengths of Akshay Kumar and he put a beautiful thread in his story. The first half of the film seems a bit slow in story and character development, but the thrilling aspect of the story in the second half makes the film stronger. The second part of the film has many twists and turns, which keep the audience hooked. The director has made the eighties a reality on screen. The cute dialogue between Asim Arora and Parvez Sheikh leaves the front benches with whistles and applause. The editing of the film shows its tightness after the interval. The background score and casting is the plus point of the film. The film has music by Tanishq Bagchi, Aman Malik and Gurmzar Singh, but I can’t remember any other song except ‘Sakhiyan’. If the music side was strong in such an action-thriller, it would have become icing on the cake.