Bell Bottom Third Weekend Box Office: Bell Bottom Third Weekend Box Office Report | Shang has a good first weekend Fast & Furious 9 runs a decent 4 days

The band has played at the box office on the third weekend of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’! In general, where the weekend sees huge revenue in movies, ‘Bell Bottom’ has made a business of only Rs 1.75 crore from last Friday to Sunday. Although, it is true that the film is in its third week, but despite the positive reviews and word of mouth, the average daily earnings of the film has come down to Rs 30-40 lakh in the second week alone. The earnings are also declining as the Hollywood film ‘Shang Chi’ has grossed Rs 10 crore in the last three days and ‘Fast and Furious 9’ has grossed around Rs 8 crore.

Will ‘Bell Bottom’ reach Rs 30 crore?

After the second wave of corona, the lockdown has eased and cinemas have opened in many parts of the country except Maharashtra. After opening cinemas with 50 per cent seating capacity, the makers of ‘Bell Bottom’ took a bold step and decided to screen the film in cinemas. By the end of the third weekend, the film has grossed around Rs 28 crore. The film is now expected to gross at least Rs 30 crore. If that happens, ‘Bell Bottom’ will be the first film to touch the figure since the release of ‘Baagi 3’ in March 2020.

The third weekend against two weeks, such increased earnings

At the box office, ‘Shang Chi’ and ‘Fast and Furious 9’ Hollywood movies are facing stiff competition from ‘Bell Bottom’. Akshay Kumar is accompanied by Vani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in ‘Bell Bottom’. Released on August 19, the film grossed Rs 18.72 crore in its first week and Rs 7.31 crore in its second week. The film grossed Rs 35 lakh on Friday, Rs 55 lakh on Saturday and Rs 90 lakh on Sunday. Thus, the film has grossed a total of Rs 27.83 crore till the third weekend.

‘Shang Chi’ has made a strong debut

On the other hand, Marvel Studios’ Shang Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, released on Friday, grossed Rs 10.75 crore in its first week. In the current era where only a few audiences are reaching the cinemas, the earnings of the film have increased the excitement. The film grossed Rs 3 crore on its first day on Friday. Earnings rose to Rs 3.5 crore on Saturday, while the film grossed Rs 4.25 crore on Sunday.

This time the F9’s performance was low.

The Hollywood movie ‘Fast and Furious 9’, which was released at the box office on Thursday, is also doing well. The film got an extended weekend of 4 days. The film has grossed Rs 8 crore in its first four days. The film has attracted multiplex audiences especially in major cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad. The F9, which earned Rs 2 crore on the day it opened on Thursday, earned Rs 1.5 crore on Friday. Business on Saturday was Rs 1.75 crore, while on Sunday it earned Rs 2.75 crore. ‘Fast and Furious 9’ has got a tough competition from Marvel’s ‘Shang Chi’.