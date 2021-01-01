Bell Bottom vs Fast and Furious 9: Big fight at the box office at the bottom of Akshay Kumar’s Bell to fight Fast and Furious 9 in theaters

The second wave of Corona closed cinemas across the country last April. But now that the Corona havoc has stopped, all state governments have allowed cinema halls to open. This includes all Hindi speaking states including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Besides, in Maharashtra, which is the highest revenue earner for Hindi films, the government has allowed the opening of cinemas in 25 districts with 50 per cent capacity. However, guidelines for this will be issued later. As soon as the movie is announced in Maharashtra, Akshay Kumar has announced the release date of his film ‘Bell Bottom’ on August 1. It’s interesting that it is going to compete with F9 which means ‘Fast and Furious 9’ at the box office!

Movies will be released back to back

According to film trade experts, there were about 10,000 screens across the country before the arrival of the Corona. About 2,000 of these screens have been shut down due to Kovid’s devastation. Of the remaining 8,000 screens, about half, or 4,000 screens, have been opened across the country this week. The remaining screens are expected to open in August with screenings of major Hindi, Southern and Hollywood films. The Hollywood movie ‘Mortal Kombat’ will be released this week, next week on August 5 with ‘The Suicide Squad’, next week on August 13 with ‘The Conjuring’, ‘The Devil Made Me Do It’ and the superhit Hollywood franchise ‘Fast and Furious’. Furious 9 ‘will be released next week on 19th August. That is, this time the big clash between ‘Bell Bottom’ and ‘Fast and Furious 9’ will not take place on 15th August, but after that on 19th August.

Cinema opened! These big movies may be released in August, everyone’s eyes are on F9

Will the movie come out on 15th August too?

The makers of Akshay Kumar’s much awaited film ‘Bell Bottom’ had earlier announced a release date of July 27. But before that, the film was postponed due to non-opening of cinemas in Maharashtra and Delhi. But now that cinemas have opened in all the states, the way is open for the film to be released on August 19 next month. Earlier, it was reported that the makers of the film are also planning to release the film in 3D abroad. There has been talk in the industry for days that the film could be released on Independence Day weekend. Speaking on the occasion, producer and film business analyst Girish Johar said, “After the announcement of cinema opening in Maharashtra, the release of films was scheduled to start from next month and so did Akshay. Hollywood has already announced its list of films. After Bell Bottom and other people will also announce their films, then everything will go back to normal. There is no shortage of films in the future. It takes two weeks to promote the film.

F9 breaks the spell of ‘Corona Lockdown’, earns Rs 519 crore in first weekend

Will Bollywood follow the South?

After the first wave of Corona, the southern film industry had made huge profits by releasing films like ‘Master’ since January this year, releasing about four to five films before the second wave of Corona in April. So Bollywood people kept waiting. He had announced the release of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Suryavanshi’ on April 30, which was postponed for the third time due to the second wave of corona. In such a scenario, it is expected that Bollywood, like the southern film industry this time around, will release films soon before the third wave of Corona arrives. Film pundits also say that big movies in Bollywood started with ‘Bell Bottom’. Now the process of releasing the films is expected to start fast again.

That is why ‘Bell Bottom’ is being released on 1st August.

Earlier, it was rumored that ‘Bell Bottom’ would be released in the next week of the Hollywood movie ‘Fast and Furious 9’ on August 27. But in this situation, he had to give up both Independence Day and Rakshabandhan earning weekends. Therefore, the producers have announced the release date of the film on Friday, August 19, with a three-week promotion time. It is now expected that the process of announcing the release date of the fast-paced films will resume. Yogesh Raijada, Vice President, Wave Cinemas, said, “Now that cinemas have opened in most of the states across the country, the release of films was about to start. Now whoever gets the chance, will screen his film without delay. Of course no producer wants to hold back your film for long.

Filmmakers will be coming soon

Akshay started

