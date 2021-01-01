Bell Bottom Week Two Box Office Reports: Bell Bottom Week Two Box Office Reports, Chehre Week One Fast Loss, Ten Rings Earned In Shang Chi And The Earth And F9 Crore Shang Chi And In F9

Box office earnings have been disappointing as the number of corona infections has dropped and the slowdown in lockdowns has led to movies starting to be shown in theaters. Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’ has somehow completed its second week’s journey, while Amitabh Bachchan-Imran Hashmi’s ‘Faces’ have struggled in the first week. Neither of these films had a good start nor is the journey pleasant now. Bell Bottom’s earnings fell 63 percent in the second week. The film has grossed just Rs 7 crore in its second week. So, by contrast, the Hollywood movies ‘Shang Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings’ and F9 have made millions with their energetic debuts.

Bell Bottom grossed Rs 25.75 crore in two weeks

Akshay Kumar, Vani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi starrer ‘Bell Bottom’ was critically acclaimed by the audience, but in terms of earnings, the film fell victim to ‘transition’. Cinemas have not opened in Maharashtra yet. The film was screened in many other states of the country including Delhi, UP and MP with 50 per cent seating capacity. It is a daring game to show a movie in a cinema at such a time. But alas, audiences are still afraid to go to theaters. Bell Bottom had a turnover of just Rs 25.75 crore in the two weeks to Thursday. Bell Bottom earned Rs 60 lakh on Wednesday. Earnings on Thursday were Rs 50 lakh.

‘Faces’ grossed just Rs 2.8 crore in its first week

On the other hand, even the thrillers of Amitabh Bachchan, Imran Hashmi, Riya Chakraborty and Annu Kapoor could not draw the audience to the cinemas. On the first day of August 27, the film grossed only Rs 45 lakh. The film was expected to cross the crore mark by the end of the week. But this did not happen. The film grossed Rs 60 lakh on Saturday, the first Saturday and Sunday, while it grossed only Rs 85 lakh on Sunday. ‘Chehre’ has earned only Rs 2.80 crore in its first seven-day journey till Thursday. ‘Chehre’ earned Rs 20 lakh on Wednesday and Rs 15 lakh on Thursday.

‘Ruhi’ becomes No. 1 by hitting ‘Bell Talala’

However, in the juggling of statistics, ‘Bell Bottom’ has surpassed the lifetime earnings of the first film ‘Ruhi’ which was released in cinemas this year. Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao’s ‘Ruhi’ was also screened during the same period. The film then grossed Rs 23.25 crore.

Hollywood movies make millions

On the other hand, Marvel Studios’ Shang Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, released on Friday, grossed Rs 3.25 crore on its opening day. Not only are people flocking to the cinemas to see this new superhero, but it has also proved to be the biggest release in the country since the theaters opened in July. The release of ‘Fast and Furious 9’ on the same day has also earned crores. However, he lagged behind Shang Chi. ‘Fast and Furious 9’ grossed Rs 2 crore on Thursday, while the film grossed Rs 1.5 crore on Friday.