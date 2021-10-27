Bell Vacancies: BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Opportunity to join BEL, diploma holders and graduates get so much stipend – Bell Apprentice Recruitment 2021 for various trades, check vacancies and stipend

Highlights BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

Recruitment at degree and diploma level in various trades.

Apply by November 25.

BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Bharat Electronics Limited (Bharat Electronics Limited) Chennai offers candidates with diploma or degree in Engineering to join BEL. Applications are invited for apprenticeships in various trades including Electronic and Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering. Interested candidates can apply on or before November 25, 2021.



A total of 73 vacancies will be filled for apprentices in various trades in this recruitment drive. Online application has started from October 25. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of the Apprentice Training Board at http://boat-srp.com/. Carefully read all the necessary information and instructions given here before applying.

Vacancy Details (BEL Apprentice Vacancy 2021 Details)

Graduate Apprentice – Total 63 posts

Electronic and Communication Engineering – 28 posts

Mechanical Engineering – 25 posts

Electrical and Electronics Engineering – 05 posts

Computer Science Engineering – 03 posts

Civil Engineering – 02 posts

Monthly stipend for graduate apprentices

Candidates teaching these posts will be paid Rs. 11110 per month for one year.

Diploma Apprentice Vacancy Details

Electronic and Communication Engineering – 05 posts

Mechanical Engineering – 05 posts

Total vacancies – 10 posts



Monthly Salary of Diploma Apprentice

Candidates will be given apprenticeship for one year. During the training, a stipend of Rs 10,400 per month will be paid.

Remember these dates

Start of online application – 25 October 2021

Last date for registration in NATS portal – 10 November 2021

Last date to apply – 25 November 2021

Shortlisted List Release Date – November 30, 2021

Verification of certificates of selected candidates – 8th and 9th December 2021

Selection process

The Board of Apprenticeship Training (SR) will create a shortlist from online application data. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualifications applicable to the respective subjects. Shortlisted candidates will be notified by their registered email ID. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear in Chennai for certificate verification.

Hour Recruitment 2021 Notification