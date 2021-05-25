Ben Affleck joins Jennifer Lopez at the gym after he starts wearing silver watch she gifted in 2002



He has to maintain tempo with a health fanatic.

And Ben Affleck supported his new main girl, Jennifer Lopez, as they popped right into a gym collectively in Miami, Florida, on Monday morning.

The 48-year-old actor gave the impression to be much more nostalgic for the previous as he was noticed wearing a silver watch she gifted him again in 2002 after they first began courting.

Bennifer eternally: Ben Affleck supported his new main girl, Jennifer Lopez, as they popped right into a gym collectively in Miami, Florida, on Monday morning

Jennifer flashed her abs wearing a cut-off white T-shirt with purple polka dot pants as she headed in for one more day of coaching at the gym.

Ben, who landed in city simply the day earlier than, strolled into the health middle wearing a blue T-shirt with black athletic slacks.

Sources advised In Contact that Ben and Jen ‘regarded madly in love’ throughout their gym date and ‘had been clearly selecting up the place they left off in their relationship years in the past.

The insider added: ‘They even shared a kiss on the gym ground and had been tremendous playful with one another between units.’

Sweat it out: Ben, who landed in city simply the day earlier than, strolled into the health middle wearing a blue T-shirt with black athletic slacks

Health fanatic: Jennifer flashed her abs wearing a cut-off white Guess T-shirt with purple polka dot pants as she headed in for one more day of coaching at the gym

Work out: The Hustlers star tied up her caramel coloured tresses right into a free ponytail and wore a pair of round frames

Eagle-eyed followers had been fast to note Ben’s jewellery as he smoked a cigarette on the balcony after reconnecting together with his former fiancee at her water-front rental house on Sunday afternoon.

The watch gave the impression to be the identical piece from his cameo on Lopez’s 2002 hit music video for her tune Jenny from the Block.

Jennifer confirmed the finish of her relationship with former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez only one month in the past after the pair dated for 4 years and had been engaged for 2 years.

Holding hydrated: Ben carried a bottle of alkaline water as he headed again to a ready SUV

A supply advised PEOPLE final week that Jennifer had returned to LA to spend extra time with Ben, reuniting as soon as once more earlier this week.

‘Jennifer was simply in Los Angeles for a few days,’ a supply advised the publication. ‘She hung out with Ben. They’ve stored in contact on daily basis since their Montana journey.’

The supply went on to assert the pair are navigating a long-distance relationship, saying: ‘It is a difficult state of affairs since they stay so removed from one another, however they each appear dedicated to creating issues work.’

Excellent timing: Eagle-eyed followers had been fast to note Ben’s jewellery as he smoked a cigarette on the balcony at her water-front rental house on Sunday afternoon

In spite of everything these years: The 48-year-old actor gave the impression to be much more nostalgic for the previous as he was noticed wearing a silver watch she gifted him again in 2002 after they first dated

The finer issues: The watch gave the impression to be the identical piece from his cameo on Lopez’s 2002 hit music video for her tune Jenny from the Block

Relaxed: The actor and director appeared at ease as he frolicked at his former fiancee’s house

Loyal: Affleck repped his hometown of Boston together with his alternative of t-shirt

Nevertheless, the Ready For Tonight singer is alleged to be completely satisfied about the reunion, with the supply including: ‘Jennifer is doing nicely. She appears very completely satisfied and enthusiastic about her future.’

‘Proper now they are going with the circulate and planning to fulfill up as usually as attainable, however there’s nonetheless some discussing to do earlier than they formally go public,’ an insider advised Us Weekly.

Ben and Jen first began courting in 2002 after assembly on set of Gigli. They quickly grew to become engaged and had been set to get married in September 2003, however postponed their wedding ceremony and finally broke up in January 2004.

‘It’s totally clear they’ve fallen for one another once more in a really intense means, however they do not need to jinx something by attaching labels or placing themselves beneath an excessive amount of strain,’ the supply added.

‘When the time is true and assuming issues proceed to evolve romantically between them, possible a month or two, they’re going to in all probability go Instagram official or step out hand in hand at a restaurant someplace.’