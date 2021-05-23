Ben Affleck reunites with Jennifer Lopez in Miami as surprise romance heats up again

They’ve taken their rekindled romance across the nation.

And Ben Affleck flew to the East Coast to be by Jennifer Lopez’s facet for some one-on-one time close to her dwelling in South Florida.

The 48-year-old actor touched down on the airport in Miami on Sunday and was later noticed at her rental home as their relationship heats up again practically 17 years after their failed engagement.

Nothing phony: Ben Affleck flew to the East Coast to be by Jennifer Lopez’s facet for some one-on-one time close to her dwelling in South Florida

Ben sported his traditional gray denims with a navy blue bomber jacket combo as he flew to the opposite facet of the nation to be with his on-again girl love.

He stayed protected in the air and on the bottom, and made certain to guard himself from COVID-19 by sporting a face masks.

As soon as at Lopez’s breezy, water-front compound, Jennifer seemed to be in nice spirits upon seeing her beau again.

The Jenny From The Block songstress regarded fully comfortable in a flowing blue gown with ribbons tied throughout her shoulders.

Let’s get loud: The 48-year-old actor touched down on the airport in Miami on Sunday and was later noticed at her rental home as their relationship heats up again practically 17 years after their failed engagement

Traveler: Ben sported his traditional gray denims with a navy blue bomber jacket combo as he flew to the opposite facet of the nation to be with his on-again girl love

She may barely include her smile whereas strolling down the steps with Ben carefully following behind.

Jennifer confirmed the top of her relationship with former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez only one month in the past after the pair dated for 4 years and had been engaged for 2 years.

A supply advised PEOPLE final week that Jennifer had returned to LA to spend extra time with Ben, reuniting as soon as again earlier this week.

‘Jennifer was simply in Los Angeles for a few days,’ a supply advised the publication. ‘She hung out with Ben. They’ve stored in contact each day since their Montana journey.’

The supply went on to assert the pair are navigating a long-distance relationship, saying: ‘It is a tough state of affairs since they stay so removed from one another, however they each appear dedicated to creating issues work.’

So joyful collectively: As soon as at Lopez’s breezy, water-front compound, Jennifer seemed to be in nice spirits upon seeing her beau again

Gone Lady: Jennifer rocked a flowing blue gown with ribbons tied throughout her shoulders

Nonetheless, the Ready For Tonight singer is claimed to be joyful in regards to the reunion, with the supply including: ‘Jennifer is doing properly. She appears very joyful and enthusiastic about her future.’

‘Proper now they are going with the move and planning to satisfy up as typically as doable, however there’s nonetheless some discussing to do earlier than they formally go public,’ an insider advised Us Weekly.

‘It was Ben’s concept to go to Montana, a spot he completely loves, they usually had an exquisite time there simply snuggling up and being collectively with none stress.’

Ben and Jen first began courting in 2002 after assembly on set of Gigli. They quickly grew to become engaged and had been set to get married in September 2003, however postponed their marriage ceremony and ultimately broke up in January 2004.

‘It’s extremely clear they’ve fallen for one another again in a really intense approach, however they do not need to jinx something by attaching labels or placing themselves underneath an excessive amount of stress,’ the supply added.

‘When the time is true and assuming issues proceed to evolve romantically between them, possible a month or two, they will in all probability go Instagram official or step out hand in hand at a restaurant someplace.’