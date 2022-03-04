Ben Chiarot scores in OT, Canadiens beat Flames



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Ben Chiarot scored the second goal of the game in 1:03 extra time for the Montreal Canadians 5-4 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

“It’s a big one, beating a team like that,” Chiarot said. “They are at the top of the standings and you can see why.

“It’s a big thing for the team’s confidence. We can play with anyone.”

Jeff Petrie, Nick Suzuki and Mike Hoffman scored for Montreal and Andrew Hammond saved 30.

In the most recent Eastern Conference, the Canadians have improved 6-4 since Martin replaced St. Louis when Dominic Ducherm was appointed coach on 9 February.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“Marty comes and he inspires the boys to play,” Chiarot said. “Every meeting gets your attention and it makes sense and it just engages the boys.

“Marty is a big factor in changing the whole mood of the room.”

Calgary, led by the Pacific Division, missed a chance to set a franchise record of 12 consecutive home wins.

“Fines, turnover, are too expensive for you to play hockey,” said Flems coach Daryl Sutter. “We’re lucky to have got one point. Take so many penalties. The top guys counter-score. Lots of goals.”

Blames Coleman, Johnny Goodreau, Andrew Mangiapane and Elias Lindhome scored for Flems. Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves.

Hoffman gave Montreal a 4-3 lead at 2:45 left, beating Markstrom by a wrist shot. With 28 seconds left, Lindhome shut down Markstrom for an extra attack.

With the lifting of the Alberta COVID-19 ban on Tuesday, there was no power limit or mask requirement on Thursday. Attendance is limited to 50% from December 21,

Coming next

Canadian: Saturday night in Edmonton.

Flame: Saturday night in Colorado.