Ben Platt Isn’t The Oldest Adult To Play A Teenager Onscreen

Can a mop of curly hair, a backpack, and a dress that looks like a mom’s pick for the school day send a 27-year-old actor back to her senior year of high school?

Those watching Ben Platt’s performance as Ben Platt’s peculiar teen in the film adaptation of the heart-wrenching Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen,” which hits theaters September 24, will have that question.

When the first trailer was released in May, initial reactions to Platt’s attempt to shave off a decade were less than, well, rosy.

“Raise your hand if you feel personally victimized by Ben Platt’s wig this morning,” author George Molina tweeted, prompting comparisons to the scene-stealing wig Sarah Paulson wore in “The People v. OJ Simpson”.