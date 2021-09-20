Ben Platt Isn’t The Oldest Adult To Play A Teenager Onscreen
Can a mop of curly hair, a backpack, and a dress that looks like a mom’s pick for the school day send a 27-year-old actor back to her senior year of high school?
Those watching Ben Platt’s performance as Ben Platt’s peculiar teen in the film adaptation of the heart-wrenching Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen,” which hits theaters September 24, will have that question.
When the first trailer was released in May, initial reactions to Platt’s attempt to shave off a decade were less than, well, rosy.
“Raise your hand if you feel personally victimized by Ben Platt’s wig this morning,” author George Molina tweeted, prompting comparisons to the scene-stealing wig Sarah Paulson wore in “The People v. OJ Simpson”.
But at least that part of her look was real. Platt set the record straight in a now-deleted Twitter post. “I’m so glad ppl thinks my locks are a wig and I hate bursting bubbles,” he wrote. “But sadly they are my own.”
Platt is hardly the first full-fledged adult to return to his locker and letterman jacket days for a movie, and is nowhere near the oldest, though some of them — *cough* Tobey Maguire — seem to be carrying them as a backpack. Instead of carrying a briefcase. (Child labor laws make it easier for actors over the age of 18 to work around the rules for young actors as high school students.)
Here are some of the most memorable 20- and 30-something attempts to pass as a teen. Who makes the grade, and who should have dropped out?
John Travolta as Danny Zuko in ‘Grease’
Danny’s age: 18
Age of John Travolta: 23
Travolta’s nerdy gang leader may seem a few years older than “he was sweet, just turned 18” Sandy pegged for him, but it works because he’s surrounded by fellow “high schoolers” Compared to a younger one. Olivia Newton-John was 29 years old; Show-stealing Stockard Channing, at 33, was old enough to play Rizzo’s mom. “Grease” (1978) became the highest-grossing musical film up to that point, so audiences clearly weren’t too concerned—and Travolta’s schoolboy rapped on Newton-John in that skintight black bodysuit, which was very seemed real.
Emma Thompson as Elinor Dashwood in ‘Sense and Sensibility’
Elinor’s Age: 19
Emma Thompson Age: 36
If you remember that Thompson’s character is supposed to be 19 in the Jane Austen novel on which the 1995 film is based, her matriarchal, self-contained Elinor won’t fool you for a second. Kate Winslet, who was 20 when she played Elinor’s 16-year-old sister, Marianne, insists on the bay. But if it’s been a while since you’ve read the novel and assume that Elinor is in her late 20s or early 30s, you can give Thompson a passing grade. Eventually, her wit and repeated apologies from the impassioned, though impetuous, Marianne make her closer to a mother than a sister.
Alan Ruck as Cameron Fry in ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’
Cameron’s Age: 17
Age of Alan Ruck: 29
Actors reaching the age of 30 don’t have a decent track record of pulling off 17-year-olds, and Ruck, despite adding Cameron with pitch-perfect humor and sensibility as Ferris’s wingman, is no exception. Is. Matthew Broderick, who plays Ferris, helped distract from the true discrepancy—he was 24 when the 1986 film was released—but not enough to sell Subterfuge. Fortunately, this was one case where the movie was so good that no one cared.
Shirley Henderson as Moaning Myrtle in ‘Harry Potter’
Myrtle Age: 14
Shirley Henderson Age: 37
All hail the power of pigtails! (And a 5-foot stature.) Is it scary, in retrospect, for a fully grown woman to see a 14-year-old ghost seducing a prepubescent Daniel Radcliffe in “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” (2002) role playing ? Sure. (It would be strange enough to play an actual 14-year-old Myrtle who would have been in her 60s if she hadn’t had a fatal encounter with a Basilisk.) But honestly, watching the movie when I was growing up . She would never have guessed that she was old enough to be Harry’s mother.
Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker in ‘Spider-Man’
Peter’s age: 17
Tobey Maguire Age: 27
Maguire, unfortunately, is as successful in passing for a teenager as Peter Parker is in disguising his identity as the title character in “Spider-Man” (2002). When his character is bitten by a radioactive spider during a Columbia University classroom visit, the actor feels like he should be more of a teaching assistant in the lab than a high school student. But he’s far from the only (relatively) over-the-hill Peter Parker, though things changed in 2015 when a 19-year-old Tom Holland was cast as Marvel’s new Spider-Man.
Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly in ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’
Holi’s age: 19
Age of Audrey Hepburn: 31
Sure, Hepburn’s doe eyes and elf features shaved years off her appearance, but she was clearly a woman in the 1961 film based on the Truman Capote novel. (Although Capote’s first choice for Holly, Marilyn Monroe, then 35, was even older.) Yet Hepburn embodies the novel’s charming, self-sufficient youthful bohemian, and Holly’s free spirit is as alive in her as she is. She never looked the same in her sleek, sophisticated black gown — even in recent high school grads.
Jennifer Gray as Baby in ‘Dirty Dancing’
Child’s age: 17
Jennifer Grey’s age: 27
No one puts Baby in a corner, and no one was going to tell Gray that she was a decade old enough to play the Doctor’s daughter, who would play Patrick Swayze in “Dirty Dancing” (1987). Bad-boy gets involved with a dance instructor. It helped that Swayze, who played 25-year-old Johnny Castle, was 34 at the time, but Gray’s short stature (she’s 5-foot-3), wild curls, and big brown eyes made it completely believable that She was 17 years old.
Rachel McAdams as Regina George in ‘Mean Girls’
Regina’s age: 16 or 17
Rachel McAdams Age: 26
Doing You Want to call McAdams’ Regina George a cheater to your face? “Mean Girls” (2004) director Mark Waters initially passed on McAdams for the part because he didn’t think she could pull off a teenager, but then decided if Regina grew up a little sooner. If so it is understandable. Our view: Even though Regina looks more like gatekeeping for a sorority than a school-lunch table, it works for a sly character who’s always a few steps ahead of her classmates.
