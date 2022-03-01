Sports

Ben Simmons not practicing, making game in Philadelphia unlikely

While Brooklyn coach Steve Nash does not expect Ben Simmons to practice this week, it is unlikely that the former 76ers will be ready to play when the Nets move to Philadelphia on March 10.

The Nets are hopeful Kevin Durant will return to his left knee sprain this weekend, but it looks like Simmons has stopped one way after not playing this season.

His back began to bother him as he tried to increase his workload, and Nash said Monday before the Net Toronto game that Simmons was less likely to practice this week.

Brooklyn net forward Ben Simmons sits on a bench in New York on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks.

Brooklyn net forward Ben Simmons sits on a bench in New York on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks.
(AP Photo / John Minchillo)

Achieved in the trade deadline deal that sent James Harden to the 76ers, Simmons said during his inaugural press conference in Brooklyn that he hoped to be ready to play in Philadelphia. The 2016 draft No. 1 pick sat all season to do business, citing mental health challenges.

But Nash said Simmons is basically just doing physical therapy and light shooting and has not yet been cleared for high-intensity work.

Asked if it would allow Simmons to play before mid-March, Nash said: “I didn’t do the math, I don’t know.”

On 15 January Durant missed his 20th consecutive game due to injury. Nash has said he will not play in the second game of the home-and-home series in Toronto on Tuesday but could return on Thursday against Miami.

