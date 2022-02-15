Ben Simmons: Struggles in Philadelphia began before last season



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Ben Simmons said Tuesday that his mental health battles started well before the 76’s season ended and he did not believe he would be able to overcome them in Philadelphia.

He is keen to move on with the Brooklyn Nets, although it is not yet certain when he will join them on the court. He wasn’t sure how things got so bad in Philadelphia.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“If I only knew, I’d tell you everything,” Simmons said. “But over time a lot happened internally, and it got to a point where I don’t think it was emotionally good for me. So, it happened. It happened and I’m moving forward.”

The 76ers spoke to him at the Net Practice Center less than a week after the transaction in Brooklyn as part of a package for James Harden.

The former No. 1 has not played an overall pick since the 76ers lost to Atlanta in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Postgame comments from teammate Joel Mbid and coach Doc Reverse after Simmons played badly were considered catalysts for his trade request, but Simmons said it was not.

“It was before that series or even the season I was working with and that company knew,” Simmons said. “So that’s something I’m going to deal with, and I’m going there and going to the right place to get back on the floor.”

Simmons said he hopes to be ready to play by March 10 when the Net 76ers move on.

He thanked the 76ers organization and fans for their support and said he had spoken to some teammates and staff – though not embedded – after the trade. He also spoke to Kevin Durant that day, whom he will join in a lineup with Kiri Irving.

“I think it’s going to be scary,” Simmons said. “For those guys to run alongside me, multiple different weapons on the floor and I think at the speed we want to play, it’s going to be unrealistic.”

That was the expectation for his partnership with the 76ers’ All-Star Center, Embiid. They took Philadelphia to their previous best record last season, but Simmons was already facing a personal challenge that he felt he needed to leave the organization.

“I don’t think I was in a position to do that and a lot of things happened that summer where I didn’t feel like I was getting that help,” Simmons said. “But that’s what it is. I have nothing – it was not a personal matter for any players or coaches or owners or anything like that. It was about myself, where I needed to be.”

He’s happy so far in Brooklyn, where he was with the Nets on Monday when they lost to Sacramento to snap an 11-game losing streak. Simmons didn’t want to talk in depth about what he was doing, but was asked what he would say to those who saw him laughing at the game and did not believe that his struggles were anything more than an excuse to find a trade.

“They should be glad I’m smiling, really,” Simmons said. “I’ve had some dark times in the last six months and I’m glad to be in this situation with this team and this organization. So people are going to say whatever they want. Keep it. “