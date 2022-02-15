Sports

Ben Simmons: Struggles in Philadelphia began before last season

17 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ben Simmons: Struggles in Philadelphia began before last season
Written by admin
Ben Simmons: Struggles in Philadelphia began before last season

Ben Simmons: Struggles in Philadelphia began before last season

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Ben Simmons said Tuesday that his mental health battles started well before the 76’s season ended and he did not believe he would be able to overcome them in Philadelphia.

He is keen to move on with the Brooklyn Nets, although it is not yet certain when he will join them on the court. He wasn’t sure how things got so bad in Philadelphia.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“If I only knew, I’d tell you everything,” Simmons said. “But over time a lot happened internally, and it got to a point where I don’t think it was emotionally good for me. So, it happened. It happened and I’m moving forward.”

The 76ers spoke to him at the Net Practice Center less than a week after the transaction in Brooklyn as part of a package for James Harden.

The former No. 1 has not played an overall pick since the 76ers lost to Atlanta in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Postgame comments from teammate Joel Mbid and coach Doc Reverse after Simmons played badly were considered catalysts for his trade request, but Simmons said it was not.

“It was before that series or even the season I was working with and that company knew,” Simmons said. “So that’s something I’m going to deal with, and I’m going there and going to the right place to get back on the floor.”

Simmons said he hopes to be ready to play by March 10 when the Net 76ers move on.

Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets looks right, Monday, February 14, 2022, in New York during the second half of the NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings.

Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets looks right, Monday, February 14, 2022, in New York during the second half of the NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings.
(AP Photo / Corey Sipkin)

READ Also  LeBron James laughs at your 'old' Lakers memes. after his nap.

He thanked the 76ers organization and fans for their support and said he had spoken to some teammates and staff – though not embedded – after the trade. He also spoke to Kevin Durant that day, whom he will join in a lineup with Kiri Irving.

“I think it’s going to be scary,” Simmons said. “For those guys to run alongside me, multiple different weapons on the floor and I think at the speed we want to play, it’s going to be unrealistic.”

That was the expectation for his partnership with the 76ers’ All-Star Center, Embiid. They took Philadelphia to their previous best record last season, but Simmons was already facing a personal challenge that he felt he needed to leave the organization.

“I don’t think I was in a position to do that and a lot of things happened that summer where I didn’t feel like I was getting that help,” Simmons said. “But that’s what it is. I have nothing – it was not a personal matter for any players or coaches or owners or anything like that. It was about myself, where I needed to be.”

He’s happy so far in Brooklyn, where he was with the Nets on Monday when they lost to Sacramento to snap an 11-game losing streak. Simmons didn’t want to talk in depth about what he was doing, but was asked what he would say to those who saw him laughing at the game and did not believe that his struggles were anything more than an excuse to find a trade.

“They should be glad I’m smiling, really,” Simmons said. “I’ve had some dark times in the last six months and I’m glad to be in this situation with this team and this organization. So people are going to say whatever they want. Keep it. “

READ Also  Bengals now feel they're in Super Bowl after flying to LA

#Ben #Simmons #Struggles #Philadelphia #began #season

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Usyk's Victory Is a Plot Twist for Boxing's Heavyweight Division

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment