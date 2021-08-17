Ben Stokes break indefinitely: England head coach says Ben Stokes will not be forced to return indefinitely; Questions on Ben Stokes’ comeback after humiliating defeat? The England coach answered this

England head coach Chris Silverwood said on Tuesday that despite the team struggling in the ongoing Test series against India, he would not put pressure on all-rounder Ben Stokes to return to mental health leave. A day after India lost by 151 runs in the second Test at Lord’s, Silverwood said Stokes would be given as much time as he needed to recover.

That’s what captain Joe Root said before the five-match series began. “From my point of view, we’re not going to ask him to come back,” Silverwood said. I don’t think you can bring pressure in such cases. I’ll wait. We will wait for him until he arrives and I am ready to play.



Stokes took an indefinite leave of absence after England’s 3-0 one-day victory over Pakistan last month. Silverwood supported Root’s statement that something as sensitive as mental health could not be imposed on anyone.

He said, ‘There is no time limit. I repeat that it is important for you, Ben, to stay healthy for his family so that he can make a strong comeback. It’s important for you to come to that position when you feel like he’s mentally ready to come back for England and do well.

England could announce their squad for the third Test on Wednesday. The fitness of fast bowler Mark Wood is in question. He was injured while fielding in the second Test. The third Test will be played at Handigale from August 25.

