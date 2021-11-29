Ben Stokes faced death Threats 2-2 times in one day England World Cup champion all-rounder himself revealed secret throat choke on tablet hotel room The Ashes

Ben Stokes, who played a key role in making England the first-ever ODI World Cup champion, has revealed in his column for ‘Daily Mirror’ that there has come a day in his life when he felt twice that now. Life is about to end. Ben Stokes took an indefinite break from cricket due to mental health reasons and a fractured finger.

However, now he will return to international cricket from the Ashes series against Australia. Earlier, he has surprised his fans by revealing this secret. Stokes did mention those horrific experiences, but did not say when and where the two incidents took place. The Ashes series is to be played between England and Australia from December 8.

Ben Stokes wrote in his column, ‘The journey to get here has been a bit difficult, but it was nice to be in Australia next week to prepare for the Ashes Test…. However, I was seriously wondering whether I would be able to be a part of it or not. Believe me, I was not thinking about my finger injury nor mental health, but the reason was a small tablet.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has revealed that he was terrified as a tablet stuck in his throat. They felt that their end was near. He wrote, ‘I had taken a bullet which got stuck in my throat tube. I had to work very hard to get him out.

He wrote, ‘Until she came out, I thought the end was near. I was alone in the room and could not even breathe. It felt like my mouth was on fire. Slowly she melted, but I was very scared.

Ben Stokes wrote, ‘Team doctor came to see me. He told what had happened. He further wrote, ‘After all the drama in the morning, I did some net practice later. I was happy with it, but yet another scary moment came in my life. What happened is that a ball from our batting coach Jonathan Trott hit my elbow. I was in agony. I couldn’t lift my hand after being hit by the ball. I thought it was broken (fracture).’

Stokes wrote, ‘Thankfully when I returned to the dressing room the pain subsided and the physio was convinced that it was not a fracture.’ Stokes further wrote, ‘When I returned to the hotel room, I thought about the whole day. What a bad day that was. I was tired. I am glad that I am here to tell this story. I hope my pre-test drama is over now.