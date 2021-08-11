Ben Stokes Giant Back Tattoo That Took 28 Hours To Complete: Look For it Here

England’s star all-rounder Ban Stokes is away from cricket these days. Stokes recently decided to take an indefinite break from all forms of cricket due to ‘mental health’. Apart from sports, Stokes is also known for his tattoos.

Tremendous tattoos can also be seen on the back of this English all-rounder, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Stokes has got tigers on his back. Apart from this, he has got tremendous workmanship of tattoos on both his shoulders. He has a whole family of tigers on his back. They compare this tattoo with their family. He says two adult tigers are he and his wife. At the same time, the two children of the tiger in the tattoo are their children.

Stokes’ decision to stay away from cricket, which has led the England team to victory on several important occasions, has dealt a big blow to the team. According to the board, Stokes has taken this decision to improve his mental health and recover from the injury.

It is not yet decided whether Stokes will also play in the T20 World to be held in UAE at the end of the year. Welcoming this bold step of Stokes, Joe Root said in the past that I want my friend to be healthy.

At the same time, when Root scored a century in the first Test against India, Stokes praised him. The England Cricket Board, through its official Twitter handle, reached the fans through video of those special moments of Joe Root’s century. In this video, Root is seen jumping happily after hitting a boundary for a century. Sharing this video, Ben Stokes wrote in the comment, “My man…through thick and thin”





