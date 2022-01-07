ben stokes survives even after ball hitting stumps sachin tendulkar dinesh karthik shane warne react post tweets Ashes aus vs eng watch video – Ben Stokes is not out even after hitting the stumps; Sachin Tendulkar said

Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow saved England from follow-on in the fourth Test of the 2021-22 Ashes series against Australia. In this match, Australia declared their first innings by scoring 416 runs for 8 wickets.

A strange incident happened on January 7, 2022, on the third day of the fourth Test of the Ashes series between Australia and England. Ben Stokes was not out despite the ball hitting the stumps. Along with Stokes, the Australian players were also surprised to see this.

Actually, when Stokes was batting on 16, Cameron came to the green over. One of his deliveries hit Stokes off-stump, but surprisingly the bails did not fall. However, the umpire gave him out lbw. Ben Stokes took a review on this.

Video replays showed that Cameron Green’s ball hit the batsman’s off-stump. According to the rules, if the bails do not fall after the ball has hit the wicket, the umpire cannot give the batsman out. In this way Ben Stokes got life.

The Australian players could not believe it. He also saw the stumps being shaken. Perhaps he wanted to make sure that there was nothing wrong with the stumps. Shane Warne was doing commentary at that time. He was very surprised to see that how did the umpire raise his finger without the bails falling? He said, ‘Was he given out? How surprising is this?’

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar also tweeted. He wrote, ‘Should a new rule be introduced after the ball hit the wicket and the bails did not fall, hitting the stump? What do you think guys? Be fair to the bowlers!’ Sachin also tagged Shane Warne in this post.

Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik also tweeted. He wrote, ‘When you are confident about your off-stump and your off-stump is confident about you.’ Karthik then posted an emoji with one eye closed and tongue protruding.

How about this chain of events ? – A sound as the ball passes Stokes

– Australia appeal for LBW

– Is given out

– Stokes reviews

– Didn’t hit him at all, actually hit the stumps

– Bails don’t fall off

– Not out#Ashes pic.twitter.com/HScMRlffGO — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 7, 2022

Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow saved England from follow-on in the fourth Test of the 2021-22 Ashes series against Australia. In this match, Australia declared their first innings by scoring 416 runs for 8 wickets.

England lost 4 wickets for 36 runs in 21.5 overs in the first innings. After this, Ben Stokes and Bairstow put on 128 runs for the fifth wicket. Stokes was dismissed after scoring 66 runs. Bairstow is unbeaten on 103.