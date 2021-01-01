Ben Stokes T20 World Cup: Silverwood does not think of Stokes from the T20 World Cup

England’s greatest all-rounder Ben Stokes could be out of the World T20 starting October 17. He is currently taking a break from cricket indefinitely.Head coach Chris Silverwood said Ben’s mental health was more important to him because he did not put any pressure on Stokes to take part in the World Cup.

‘Virat Kohli’s team is like India’s 2000 Australia’

England all-rounder Stokes has taken an indefinite break from all forms of cricket, prioritizing his mental health and avoiding injury to his left index finger.

Stokes last played a competitive match for the Northern Superchargers at The Hundred Event in July. The T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman starts on October 17.

After nine years of marriage, Shikhar Dhawan divorced his wife, Ayesha Mukherjee’s second divorce

The England cricket team will announce its 15-member squad on Wednesday or Thursday. According to reports, the board has not yet discussed this with Stokes.

England’s schedule in the World T20