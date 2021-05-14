Beneath Joe Biden’s Folksy Demeanor, a Short Fuse and an Obsession With Details

WASHINGTON — The commander in chief was taking his time, as standard.

It was late March, and President Biden was underneath rising stress to penalize President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia for election interference and the most important cyberattack ever on American authorities and business. “I’ve to do it comparatively quickly,” he mentioned to Jake Sullivan, his nationwide safety adviser.

Mr. Biden had already spent the primary two months of his presidency debating how to reply to Mr. Putin, and regardless of his acknowledgment in March that he wanted to behave shortly, his deliberations had been removed from over. He convened one other assembly within the State of affairs Room that stretched for 2 and a half hours, and referred to as yet one more session there a week later.

“He has a form of mantra: ‘You’ll be able to by no means give me an excessive amount of element,’” Mr. Sullivan mentioned.

Fast decision-making isn’t Mr. Biden’s type. His fame as a plain-speaking politician hides a extra sophisticated fact. Earlier than making up his thoughts, the president calls for hours of detail-laden debate from scores of coverage consultants, taking everybody round him on what some within the West Wing confer with as his Socratic “journey” earlier than arriving at a conclusion.

These journeys are sometimes troublesome for his advisers, who’re peppered with typically obscure questions. Avoiding Mr. Biden’s ire throughout one in every of his decision-making seminars means not solely going past the obscure speaking factors that he’ll reject, but additionally steering away from responses laced with acronyms or an excessive amount of coverage trivia, which can immediate an outburst of frustration, typically laced with profanity.