Benefits of Studying in Hong Kong: Big Reasons Why You Should Study in Hong Kong for the Next Three Years – Must Study in Hong Kong for the Next Three Years

Gautam Gopinath had a dream of engineering in physics. When he set out to fulfill his dream, he never thought that it would allow him to meet people from different cultural backgrounds and be open-minded. He chose to study in Hong Kong, learn what different types of people think in different situations, adapt to diversity and completely change himself.

If you too want to increase your career opportunities by studying abroad like Gautam, this post will help you make better decisions and graduate from Hong Kong. Hong Kong ranks third in the 2018 Global Financial Center Index. It is an emerging metropolis and a major center of higher education. Tuition fees are low here and visa policy is also much simpler compared to many universities in the US and England. Below are some of the reasons why Hong Kong has become a great place for higher education for Indian students.



In the photo: Gautam Gopinath

Quality education from a globally recognized institution

Hong Kong is a prestigious learning center. QS Best Student City is ranked 14th in the 2019 rankings. He has done particularly well in the university ranking indicators. This is because there are many universities with international rankings. 4 out of the top 10 universities in Asia and 5 out of the top 100 universities in the world. Institutions like Hong Kong Polytechnic University provide high quality education and a strong research network.

A unique tower of culture and trade

People from all over the world live and work in this glittering city. This has created a unique blend of culture and heritage, where Eastern culture blends with Western culture. Nowhere else. Moreover, Hong Kong is an attractive destination for corporations and start-ups because of its attractive tax structure, modern infrastructure and proximity to China and other Asian markets.

Therefore, studying in Hong Kong builds strong social and business relationships that can be important to start your career in this heartland of opportunities.

But which university should you choose?

If you want to get a master’s degree abroad, Hong Kong Polytechnic University may be your best choice. It has a strong hold on vocational education and partnerships with Hong Kong business and industry leaders. This university is also known for its links inside and outside the country, which will make it easier for you to find employment even outside the borders of China.



Listen to Gautam’s experience



The university was established in 1937 and offers a number of quality programs. Through these programs, the university nurtures great thinkers, effective speakers, and innovative problem-solving graduates. The following special features make this university a unique university of its kind:

International students can choose from any degree course in Applied Science, Business, Computing, Construction and Environment, Design, Engineering, Fashion and Textile, Health Sciences, Hotel and Tourism Management, Language, Culture and Communication and Social Sciences.

To access, you must go through the steps below:



Here are some more benefits of learning in Hong Kong …

It can apply for Merit Based Polyu Admission Scholarship. Under this, 1,90,000 Hong Kong dollars or about 17 lakh 36 thousand rupees are available. It can be renewed based on academic performance.

In U Polio, a two-year university stay is arranged for external students.

Guaranteed internship (local or foreign)

A Guarantee of study opportunities from a foreign university campus



Migration for External Graduates (IANG)

Hong external graduates who have completed a full-time degree or higher qualification in Hong Kong and have locally recognized programs and wish to enter / stay in HKSAR for the job can apply for ING as a professional. They will be allowed to stay for a period of 12 months if they meet the general immigration requirements.

Here are some reasons why PolyU is so attractive …

You can enjoy hiking at Disneyland, Ocean Park and many other places in Hong Kong while studying. In addition, quality education is ensured in Polio through excellent teacher-student ratio, university infrastructure, faculty profile, qualified staff support and management role. The fact that it regularly improves the ranking of its various programs proves that it provides world-class education to its students.

Disclaimer: This article was created by the Spotlight team of Times Internet on behalf of the Polytechnic University of Hong Kong.

