Benefits of studying with Sussex: Alumni – It is beneficial to study for a Masters at the University of Sussex

Prateek Sureka decided to do a Masters in STI Policy instead of doing an MBA which was an unconventional decision. An MBA could have started a new chapter in his life.

The decision to pursue postgraduate studies in science, technology and science subjects was quite simple, even in an environment where everyone around me was pressuring me to do an MBA after engineering. There are very few institutes in the world that offer Masters in STI Policy and the Science Technology Research Unit (SPRU) of the University of Sussex in the UK specializes in conducting them.



Practice experience

SPRU is considered as the ‘Center for Excellence’ in formulating STI policy. Which also belongs to the huge STI community including the Ministry of Science and Innovation. School research is used by many government departments. This gave me experience working with government departments on STI policy.

Seeing my passion for the hockey field, the campus helped me in entrepreneurship. The university ignited many passive talents in me, which earned me the University Entrepreneurship Award for Best Innovative Business. I represented the UK at the CIMA Global Business Challenge. It was all because I wanted to meet new people and connect with them.

Come back to the real world

One year after the 2008 recession, I completed my Masters. It didn’t take me long to get a job because of my network. I got a job at a consulting firm that provides innovative management services to companies engaged in research and development in Europe. I had the opportunity to work on a number of interesting projects from the European Commission and the UK government. It was the best place to start my career.

I worked with a large number of think-tanks, which required me to visit the UK Parliament regularly and meet with policy makers. All these experiences enabled me to return to India and I was appointed as the first Secretary to the British Government where my job is to oversee UK-India trade and investment.

