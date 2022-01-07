Bengal all out Haryana, watch live score update of the match here

Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates: In the 8th season of Pro Kabaddi League i.e. PKL 2021-22, there are two matches in Bengaluru on the 17th day i.e. 7 January 2022. Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers are face to face in the first match. The second match played between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan is to be played here from 8.30 pm onwards.

Talking about the first match, both the teams have performed average so far this season. So this match is going to be interesting. In the points table, Bengal Warriors is at number 6 and Haryana Steelers is at number 7. Last time champion Bengal Warriors have won 3 out of 6 matches of this season, while losing as many matches. Haryana Steelers have won 2 out of 6 matches this season.

The second match is also expected to be exciting. Actually, the condition of both of them is critical at the moment. Puneri Paltan is at the bottom of the points table i.e. 12th. He has won only 2 matches. The condition of Jaipur Pink Panthers is also bad. He is at number 10 in the points table. He has won only 2 out of 6 matches so far. Like Puneri Paltan, he has also suffered defeat in 4 matches.