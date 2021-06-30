Bengal Violence Update: Bengal Post Poll Violence: Cases of post-election violence in Bengal, CBI registers 9 FIRs – CBI registers nine cases of post-election violence in West Bengal Assembly.

All the four units of the CBI are sending their teams from Kolkata to the respective crime sites.

The Calcutta High Court has handed over the probe into alleged rape and murder cases to the CBI after the Bengal elections

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered nine cases in connection with the violence in West Bengal following the Assembly elections. Sources said that all the four special units of the probe into the violence have sent their squads from Kolkata to crime hotspots in the state. Sources said that some more cases are in the process of being registered and some of them have been handed over by the state government.

In fact, a five-member bench of the Calcutta High Court had earlier this year handed over the probe into alleged rape and murder cases to the CBI following the Assembly elections in West Bengal. In addition, the High Court had ordered the setting up of the SIT under the supervision of the court so that other matters relating to it could be investigated. The Kolkata High Court had ruled on several public interest litigation seeking an impartial inquiry into the post-poll violence in West Bengal. A five-member bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal ruled in the case.

The NHRC blamed the Mamata Banerjee government

The bench had directed the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to set up a committee of inquiry to probe allegations of human rights violations during the post-poll violence. The committee, in its report, had blamed the Mamata Banerjee government and recommended that the probe into serious crimes like rape and murder be handed over to the CBI. He said the cases should be heard outside the state.

