Bengali TV actress Pratyusha Paul alleges of receiving rape threats | Actress Pratyusha Paul is getting rape threats, police registered a case

New Delhi: Bengali TV actress Pratyusha Paul on Saturday accused unidentified people of threatening her with rape on social media and releasing some morphed pictures of her on pornographic websites. police gave this information.

According to the police, the actress has lodged a complaint with the cyber security department in this matter. Police have registered a case and started investigation, but no arrest has been made so far.

Regarding this whole matter, Pratyusha Paul said, ‘This is happening with me for the last one year. Initially I ignored such threats, but now it is going out of control and I have complained to the police. When I block people making such threats on social media, they keep changing their accounts regularly and threaten me with rape.

The actress said, ‘Such people put my morphed pictures on pornographic websites and also sent them to my mother and friends. This is a matter of concern for me.

