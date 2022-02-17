Bengals’ Eli Apple vows to work harder next season after Super Bowl criticism



Cincinnati accepted the criticism he received for his play during the loss of Super Bowl LVI to Los Angeles Rams at the Bengal Cornerback Eli Apple and promised to do better next season.

Following the team’s 23-20 loss to the Rams, Apple has come under fire for talking trash on social media over the past few weeks. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, he promised to be even better for the 2022 season and thanked Bengali fans for their support throughout the year.

He wrote, “God bless me so much for sharing the field with the best men around me this season. I’m really grateful to my teammates, the Ho Day nation and my coaches for embracing me as a family,” he wrote.

“I am proud of the hard work we have put in to make this season a special one. You will rekindle a fire (sic) in me that will only make me stronger and I am excited to release that monster again at the index level. Line up from me next season.” Get up. “

In the touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford, Apple had a defensive back cover on the Rams wide receiver Cooper Coop. The score put Los Angeles ahead late in the game and helped consolidate the team’s first championship since the 1999 season.

The sixth-year cornerback was in his first season with the Bengals. He played 16 games and made 49 tackles and two interceptions a year.

He is going to be an unlimited free agent when the new league year starts.