Bengals great Ickey Woods isn't buying Rams hype: 'They can be beaten'

Bengal Great Ikea Woods is not shopping at Rams Hype before Super Bowl Sunday.

Yes, Rams has Matthew Stafford, a Gunslinger quarterback, who threw 4,886 yards with 41 touchdowns, and wide receiver Cooper Coupe, who took 145 catches at 1,947 yards with 16 touchdowns.

They also have Odell Beckham Jr. and Van Jefferson. That said, Woods is confident his former team will be able to pick up the win and bring their first Lombardy trophy in franchise history.

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengal Helmets rest on a stage inside the NFL Experience, an interactive fan show, on Friday, February 4, 2022, at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl NFL football match on February 13 in Inglewood, California.

(AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Woods told Gadget Clock Digital earlier this week, “They just have to play their game, man.” I’m not trying to hear about these ‘high-powered’ Los Angeles Rams. I’m all about Cincinnati Bengal, baby, we’re going to win the game.

The Bengal Super Bowl race has been a ‘complete shock’ to the former NFL star after a knee injury.

Former Cincinnati Bengal player Eki Woods celebrates next to the AFC Championship Trophy as the Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs on January 30, 2022 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

(David E. Clutho / Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

READ Also  vs-eng-live-score-t20-world-cup-2021-warm-up-match-virat-kohli-team-india-eoin-morgan-england-rohit-sharma-kl-rahul-bumrah-ashwin-star- sports network - ENG 130/4 (15) - IND vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match: Shami takes third wicket, Livingston returns to pavilion; Watch the live score of the entire match here

“They had five games [Rams] Lost, isn’t it? Okay, so they can be beaten. I’m not trying to hear about this ‘high-powered’ defense. Aaron Donald is a great player, but he is a player. He’s a player who can make a difference, but I believe we’ll plan around him. But one thing I can say is that they are not undefeated. So, that’s the bottom line. They can be beaten. And my Bengal are going to lose them on Super Bowl Sunday. “

Shawn McVeigh, head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, and Jack Taylor, head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, before their play in the NFL International Series on October 27, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London.

(Action photo by Reuters / Paul Childs)

If the Bengals are to land the Rams in Los Angeles, quarterback Joe Barrow and wide receiver Jamar Chase will have to play their best game of the season.

Barrow has 15 touchdown passes and only two interceptions in his last seven games while averaging 331.1 yards per game. Chase had 1,455 yards in his regular season, the most for a rookie in the Super Bowl era, and his seven catches in at least 50 yards in the regular season and the tie-break as the second-most catches for any player in the playoff past. 30 seasons.

Ram is optimized by four points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

