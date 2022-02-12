Bengals great Ickey Woods isn’t buying Rams hype: ‘They can be beaten’



Bengal Great Ikea Woods is not shopping at Rams Hype before Super Bowl Sunday.

Yes, Rams has Matthew Stafford, a Gunslinger quarterback, who threw 4,886 yards with 41 touchdowns, and wide receiver Cooper Coupe, who took 145 catches at 1,947 yards with 16 touchdowns.

They also have Odell Beckham Jr. and Van Jefferson. That said, Woods is confident his former team will be able to pick up the win and bring their first Lombardy trophy in franchise history.

Woods told Gadget Clock Digital earlier this week, “They just have to play their game, man.” I’m not trying to hear about these ‘high-powered’ Los Angeles Rams. I’m all about Cincinnati Bengal, baby, we’re going to win the game.

“They had five games [Rams] Lost, isn’t it? Okay, so they can be beaten. I’m not trying to hear about this ‘high-powered’ defense. Aaron Donald is a great player, but he is a player. He’s a player who can make a difference, but I believe we’ll plan around him. But one thing I can say is that they are not undefeated. So, that’s the bottom line. They can be beaten. And my Bengal are going to lose them on Super Bowl Sunday. “

If the Bengals are to land the Rams in Los Angeles, quarterback Joe Barrow and wide receiver Jamar Chase will have to play their best game of the season.

Barrow has 15 touchdown passes and only two interceptions in his last seven games while averaging 331.1 yards per game. Chase had 1,455 yards in his regular season, the most for a rookie in the Super Bowl era, and his seven catches in at least 50 yards in the regular season and the tie-break as the second-most catches for any player in the playoff past. 30 seasons.

Ram is optimized by four points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.