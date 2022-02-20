Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase finds new job after Super Bowl loss



First-year Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jamar Chase may not be thrilled with the NFL’s work-life balance.

And after losing the Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams, still an impressive figure in his first full season in the NFL, Chase seems to be considering a new career.

Wideout has been seen ripping off a new team this week: wearing a Rising Kane uniform and serving fellow canyons during a volunteer visit to the Beachmont Avenue location in Ohio.

Chase’s reach from the drive-through window proved to be as impressive as the one-handed possession of the professionals.

“I’ve been a Chase fan since his record-breaking days at LSU. He’s one of the best receivers on the planet, and we’re proud to call him Caniac,” said Todd Graves, CEO of Rising Can, via Sporting News.

He added, “Professional All-Pro from College All-American; it doesn’t get any better. Thanks for the support of his fans this season. “

Chase has 1,455 receiving yards, 81 catches and 13 touchdowns.

Although Chase’s mind towards football already seems elite, he is still finding new ways to think outside the box.