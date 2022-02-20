Sports

Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase finds new job after Super Bowl loss

5 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin

Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase finds new job after Super Bowl loss

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

First-year Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jamar Chase may not be thrilled with the NFL’s work-life balance.

And after losing the Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams, still an impressive figure in his first full season in the NFL, Chase seems to be considering a new career.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jamar Chase celebrates after the Kansas City Chiefs scored after a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jamar Chase celebrates after the Kansas City Chiefs scored after a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
(AP Photo / Jeff Dean)

Wideout has been seen ripping off a new team this week: wearing a Rising Kane uniform and serving fellow canyons during a volunteer visit to the Beachmont Avenue location in Ohio.

Chase’s reach from the drive-through window proved to be as impressive as the one-handed possession of the professionals.

“I’ve been a Chase fan since his record-breaking days at LSU. He’s one of the best receivers on the planet, and we’re proud to call him Caniac,” said Todd Graves, CEO of Rising Can, via Sporting News.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Barrow, left, and wide receiver Jamar Chase (1) are celebrating after the Kansas City Chiefs play the AFC Championship NFL football game in Kansas City on Sunday, January 30, 2022. Overtime -24.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Barrow, left, and wide receiver Jamar Chase (1) are celebrating after the Kansas City Chiefs play the AFC Championship NFL football game in Kansas City on Sunday, January 30, 2022. Overtime -24.
(AP Photo / Eric Gay)

He added, “Professional All-Pro from College All-American; it doesn’t get any better. Thanks for the support of his fans this season. “

READ Also  Cowboys' Micah Parsons says he's going to play ‘hard as heck’ in first Pro Bowl

Chase has 1,455 receiving yards, 81 catches and 13 touchdowns.

The Cincinnati Bengals are celebrating with wide receiver Jamar Chase # 1 Joe Mixon # 28 and wide receiver T Higgins # 85 catching a third quarter touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas.

The Cincinnati Bengals are celebrating with wide receiver Jamar Chase # 1 Joe Mixon # 28 and wide receiver T Higgins # 85 catching a third quarter touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas.
(Jamie Square / Getty Images)

Although Chase’s mind towards football already seems elite, he is still finding new ways to think outside the box.

#Bengals #JaMarr #Chase #finds #job #Super #Bowl #loss

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Premier League Clubs Agree in Principle to Introduce Concussion Substitutions

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment