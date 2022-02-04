Bengals’ Joe Burrow gives Kid Cudi jersey from AFC Championship Game



Joe Barrow thanks his childhood idol – rapper Kid Cudy – for his love and support during the Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl race.

Twelve jerseys were presented to the hip-hop star in the team’s AFC Championship win against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chudi tweeted on Friday that he had received a piece of souvenir from Barrow.

“Okay. So after the Bengals win against the Chiefs, I hit Joe and congratulated him and asked if I could get his jersey. He said yes and sent it right away. I’m rocking this game. And then formulating it. Very geeked at the moment, “he said Tweet.

On Sunday, Burroughs commented on the acclaim he received on social media and through texts after returning against the chiefs to seal the title of the franchise’s first conference since the 1988 season.

“The situation I’m in socially doesn’t really make sense to me,” he said after being asked how he felt about receiving tweets from LeBron James and others. “In my head, I’m exactly the same old guy. Kid Chudi reached out to me yesterday, you tweeted me LeBron. That part is surreal. The football part, not so much, but that thing is crazy.”

She was asked what her favorite Kid Chudi songs were.

“I listen to the New York City Rage Fest every game day just before I go out. Also, Man on the Moon, but I like all his stuff,” Burroughs said.

The Bengals are one win away from the Super Bowl title.