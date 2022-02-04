Sports

Bengals’ Joe Burrow recalls earliest Super Bowl memory

Cincinnati could be the first quarterback to win the Joe Barrow Heisman Trophy, the National Championship and a Super Bowl title if they beat the Los Angeles Rams in the Bengals Super Bowl LVI.

Twelve released their first Super Bowl memoir this week.

Super Bowl 2022: What to know about the game

Pittsburgh Steelers' Santonio Holmes (10) catches a 6-yard touchdown pass from Fla. In the Super Bowl XLIII February 1, 2009 at the Tampere Raymond James Stadium against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter. Score 27-23.

(Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

“I really remember when the Cardinals were playing Steelers and Big Ben made that amazing throw in the back pile,” Barrow told reporters, via the Bengals team site.

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 27-23 in the 2009 Super Bowl XLIII. Ben Rothlisberger threw Santonio Holmes to win. Somehow, Holmes kept his toes inward for the score. This was Rothlisberger’s second Super Bowl title.

Joe Barrow of the Cincinnati Bengals walks off the field on December 26, 2021, after a win against the Baltimore Ravens at the Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

(Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

Burroughs said he was on his way to Arizona for Kurt Warner to get his second ring that night.

“Kurt Warner has always been a family friend,” Burroughs said. “My father was actually with the staff at the Iowa Bernstermers when Kurt was a quarterback. My family has known Kurt for a long time, so we were glad for Kurt in that situation.”

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Barrow celebrates the Bengals' overtime win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on January 30, 2022 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

(Jamie Square / Getty Images)

When the team plays the Rams next week, the focus will now be on the Twelve and the Bengals.

