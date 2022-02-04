Bengals’ Joe Burrow recalls earliest Super Bowl memory



Cincinnati could be the first quarterback to win the Joe Barrow Heisman Trophy, the National Championship and a Super Bowl title if they beat the Los Angeles Rams in the Bengals Super Bowl LVI.

Twelve released their first Super Bowl memoir this week.

“I really remember when the Cardinals were playing Steelers and Big Ben made that amazing throw in the back pile,” Barrow told reporters, via the Bengals team site.

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 27-23 in the 2009 Super Bowl XLIII. Ben Rothlisberger threw Santonio Holmes to win. Somehow, Holmes kept his toes inward for the score. This was Rothlisberger’s second Super Bowl title.

Burroughs said he was on his way to Arizona for Kurt Warner to get his second ring that night.

“Kurt Warner has always been a family friend,” Burroughs said. “My father was actually with the staff at the Iowa Bernstermers when Kurt was a quarterback. My family has known Kurt for a long time, so we were glad for Kurt in that situation.”

When the team plays the Rams next week, the focus will now be on the Twelve and the Bengals.