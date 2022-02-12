Sports

Bengals’ Joe Burrow sets personal goal ahead of Super Bowl: ‘I’m chasing Aaron Rodgers to try to be the best’

18 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Bengals’ Joe Burrow sets personal goal ahead of Super Bowl: ‘I’m chasing Aaron Rodgers to try to be the best’
Written by admin
Bengals’ Joe Burrow sets personal goal ahead of Super Bowl: ‘I’m chasing Aaron Rodgers to try to be the best’

Bengals’ Joe Burrow sets personal goal ahead of Super Bowl: ‘I’m chasing Aaron Rodgers to try to be the best’

Joe Barrow wants to be the best in the NFL in his position, and the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback admitted on Friday that he is chasing greatness.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Barrow, left, and wide receiver Jamar Chase (1) celebrate after playing the AFC Championship in Kansas City on January 30, 2022 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Barrow, left, and wide receiver Jamar Chase (1) celebrate after playing the AFC Championship in Kansas City on January 30, 2022 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
(AP Photo / Eric Gay)

“Patrick Mahoms, Tom Brady and Aaron are the three guys who have been fighting for the last five years,” Burroughs said. ProFootballTalk.com. “I’m chasing Aaron Rogers to try to be the best. He’s been doing this for a long time.”

The first overall draft pick of 2020 from LSU broke the singles-season franchise record for passer rating (108.3), yard (4,611), TD pass (34) and 300-yard game (six).

His perfect passing takes first place in the league; It had a 70.4% completion percentage. Despite being dismissed 51 times by League-High, the Twelve led the league with 8.9 yards per pass effort.

Joe Barrow has an ‘IT’ factor, says Bengal great Ikea Woods

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Barrow and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin are celebrating after the Bengals' overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Barrow and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin are celebrating after the Bengals’ overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.
(Getty Images)

In his second NFL season, Barrow has the chance to become the first Cuban in league history to win the Heisman Trophy, a national title and a Super Bowl.

READ Also  IPL 2022 Auction: Unsold Players Can Also Become Part Of IPL Teams, What Is Accelerator Know Everything You Need To Know

Cincinnati has won its first AFC North title in twelve years. He led the Bengals to victory in their first season in 31 years when they came up with a 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Riders in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Barrow (9) passes out of pocket against the Tennessee Titans during a divisional play-off game on January 22, 2022 in Nashville.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Barrow (9) passes out of pocket against the Tennessee Titans during a divisional playoff game on January 22, 2022 in Nashville.
(AP Photo / John Amis)

The Bengals won their first road post-season game in franchise history a week later when they lost to top-seeded Titans in Tennessee. After trailing by half of the Chiefs in the AFC Championship, the Twelve return to the era to pull off an overtime win at Kansas City.

Bengal are playing their first Super Bowl since the 1988 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

#Bengals #Joe #Burrow #sets #personal #goal #ahead #Super #Bowl #chasing #Aaron #Rodgers

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Virat Kohli is Not in Right Mindset Aakash Chopra Questions on Batting of Former Captain Watch video

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment