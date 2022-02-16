Sports

Bengals’ Joe Burrow won’t need surgery after suffering knee injury in Super Bowl LVI: report

17 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Bengals’ Joe Burrow won’t need surgery after suffering knee injury in Super Bowl LVI: report
Written by admin
Bengals’ Joe Burrow won’t need surgery after suffering knee injury in Super Bowl LVI: report

Bengals’ Joe Burrow won’t need surgery after suffering knee injury in Super Bowl LVI: report

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Joe Barrow suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but the Cincinnati Bengals star will not need quarterback surgery. The NFL Network reported.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

burrows hurt

Twelve – The 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year – is expected to rehabilitate a sprained knee, which will not affect his offseason.

In Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Rams, Barrow was sacked seven times and faced constant pressure from Aaron Donald, Von Miller and the rest of the influential defensive front in Los Angeles. Twelve appeared to be injured in the fourth quarter when he was fired by a host of Rams players.

Tom Brady’s teammates believe he still wants to play football, join another team: Report

Aaron Donald # 99 of the Los Angeles Rams fired Joe Barrow # 9 of the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter during the Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13, 2022.

Aaron Donald # 99 of the Los Angeles Rams fired Joe Barrow # 9 of the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter during the Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13, 2022.
(Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

Throughout the post-season, Barrow was fired 19 times – a new NFL record. In the regular season, he dropped 51 times and was the most dismissed quarterback in the league.

During his rookie season in 2020, Burroughs suffered a season-ending injury while tearing his ACL and MCL. He returned this past season and led the Bengals to their first AFC North title since 2015 and their first Super Bowl game in 33 years.

Aaron Donald # 99 of the Los Angeles Rams pushed the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Barrow # 9 out of bounds in the third quarter during the Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13, 2022.

Aaron Donald # 99 of the Los Angeles Rams pushed the Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Barrow # 9 out of bounds in the third quarter during the Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13, 2022.
(Photo by Steve Chambers / Getty Images)

READ Also  T20 World Cup Preity Zinta spinner Adil Rashid wreaks havoc with bowling take 4 wicket in 2 run Embarrassing record in name of Kieron Pollard Team 10 batsmen got out less than 10 run England vs West Indies

In this upcoming off-season, the Bengals must prioritize strengthening their offensive line. If not, Burrow could end up like former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and shorten his career due to injury.


#Bengals #Joe #Burrow #wont #surgery #suffering #knee #injury #Super #Bowl #LVI #report

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  India v England 3rd Test 2021 Day 3 Match Report and Highlights; ENG vs IND Highlights: India's third day after Rohit, Pujara and Kohli's incomparable batting

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment