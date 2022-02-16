Bengals’ Joe Burrow won’t need surgery after suffering knee injury in Super Bowl LVI: report



Joe Barrow suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but the Cincinnati Bengals star will not need quarterback surgery. The NFL Network reported .

Twelve – The 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year – is expected to rehabilitate a sprained knee, which will not affect his offseason.

In Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Rams, Barrow was sacked seven times and faced constant pressure from Aaron Donald, Von Miller and the rest of the influential defensive front in Los Angeles. Twelve appeared to be injured in the fourth quarter when he was fired by a host of Rams players.

Throughout the post-season, Barrow was fired 19 times – a new NFL record. In the regular season, he dropped 51 times and was the most dismissed quarterback in the league.

During his rookie season in 2020, Burroughs suffered a season-ending injury while tearing his ACL and MCL. He returned this past season and led the Bengals to their first AFC North title since 2015 and their first Super Bowl game in 33 years.

In this upcoming off-season, the Bengals must prioritize strengthening their offensive line. If not, Burrow could end up like former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and shorten his career due to injury.