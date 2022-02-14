Sports

Bengals’ Joe Mixon connects with Tee Higgins for TD score in Super Bowl LVI: ‘Cincy Special’

10 seconds ago
The Cincinnati Bengals finally got their first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI in the middle of the second quarter.

Quarterback Joe Barrow threw it to Joe Mixon, who was expected to run a sweep, to run back and threw a 12-play, 75-yard drive and a 6-yard touchdown pass to T Higgins to cap the Bengals. Reduce their deficit to 13-10 by 5:47 to go before half time.

Inglewood, California - February 13: Cincinnati Bengals' T Higgins responds after scoring TD in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI against Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13, 2022.

(Photo by Steve Chambers / Getty Images)

Many Twitter users have reacted by calling the play a “cincy special”.

The Rams first got on board when QB Matt Stafford tossed a 17-yard touchdown strike to Odell Beckham Jr. early in the 7-0 win over Los Angeles. Just before the end of the first quarter, Bengal kicker Evan McPherson scored a 29-yard field goal to give Cincinnati its first point of the game.

Inglewood, California - February 13: The Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Barrow # 9 reacted during the game against the Los Angeles Rams against the Los Angeles Rams at the SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

(Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

In the Rams’ next drive, Stafford joined NFL Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Cooper for an 11-yard score, and after missing extra points, Los Angeles led 13-3.

With 2:10 to go in the first half, Bengal security Jesse Bates III blocked Stafford in the last zone.

