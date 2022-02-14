Bengals’ Joe Mixon connects with Tee Higgins for TD score in Super Bowl LVI: ‘Cincy Special’



The Cincinnati Bengals finally got their first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI in the middle of the second quarter.

Quarterback Joe Barrow threw it to Joe Mixon, who was expected to run a sweep, to run back and threw a 12-play, 75-yard drive and a 6-yard touchdown pass to T Higgins to cap the Bengals. Reduce their deficit to 13-10 by 5:47 to go before half time.

Many Twitter users have reacted by calling the play a “cincy special”.

The Rams first got on board when QB Matt Stafford tossed a 17-yard touchdown strike to Odell Beckham Jr. early in the 7-0 win over Los Angeles. Just before the end of the first quarter, Bengal kicker Evan McPherson scored a 29-yard field goal to give Cincinnati its first point of the game.

In the Rams’ next drive, Stafford joined NFL Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Cooper for an 11-yard score, and after missing extra points, Los Angeles led 13-3.

With 2:10 to go in the first half, Bengal security Jesse Bates III blocked Stafford in the last zone.