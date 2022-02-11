Sports

Bengals QB Joe Burrow wins Comeback Player honors

Joe Burrow’s rookie season was cut short by a knee injury in his 10th game with a 2-7-1 record. The Bengals quarterback sure made up for that in 2021.

Burrow has won the AP Comeback Player of the Year award as he led Cincinnati’s worst-to-first improved in the AFC North. Burrow earned 28 votes from a nationwide panel of media who regularly cover the NFL, with Dallas QB Dak Prescott receiving 21 and Chargers safety Derwin James getting the other vote.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati.

(AP Photo / AJ Mast)

How good was Burrow in 2021? The 2020 first overall draft pick from LSU smashed single-season franchise records for passer rating (108.3), yards (4,611), passing TDs and 300-yard games (six). His precision passing ranked first in the league at a 70.4% completion percentage, and despite being sacked a league-high 51 times, Burrow had an 8.9 yards per attempt that also led the NFL.

Burrow, getting ready for Sunday’s Super Bowl, of course, is the second Bengal to take the award, which was announced at NFL Honors. Quarterback Jon Kitna won it in 2003.

