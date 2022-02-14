Bengals Tyler Boyd questions late penalty push as NFL fans rip Super Bowl officiating



Cincinnati Bengals Extensive receiver Tyler Boyd What many viewers are saying while sitting at home Super Bowl There were thoughts after Sunday NFL Officials made a controversial call late in the game, paving the way for it Cooper Cooper Touchdown to win the game

Boyd made a subtle dig of reporters during his post-game pressure, pointing to the lack of penalty calls towards the end of the game – when it was most important.

RAMMS’s Cooper Coupe won the Super Bowl LVI match

“At the end of the day, it’s not my job to talk about it, but, I mean, I’m hurt by it. They didn’t throw flags at the whole game,” he said. “They should have been allowed to show how they were doing the whole game. [the game] That’s the decent thing to do, and it should end there. “

Matthew Stafford threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Cope to advance after three penalties in Cincinnati’s defense, with just one minute left, including a controversial holding call from Bengal linebacker Logan Wilson.

Fans took to Twitter to share their frustrations with the game officials.

The Bengals were the second lowest penalty team in the league and had the fewest penalty yards this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.