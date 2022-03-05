Bengals unhappy over Evan McPherson watching Super Bowl halftime show



Without the right foot of rookie kicker Evan McPherson, the Bengals will probably not appear in their first Super Bowl in 32 years.

Look no further than McPherson’s game-winning 52-yard field goal to beat the Titans in the AFC Divisional Round and his 31-yard distance to beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship. But for Cincinnati and special team coordinator Darren Simmons, a decision by McPherson during the Super Bowl has angered the organization.

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Snoop Dogg, Doctor Dray, Eminem, Mary J. Featuring Blaise, Kendrick Lamar and 50 cents, McPherson apparently wanted to take it all. Instead of spending half his time in the locker room, McPherson was seen enjoying the show on the sidelines.

“It’s a bad thing,” Simmons said through J. Morrison of The Athletic. “It’s a real sore spot.”

Continue with an honest critique of Simmons McPherson.

“He has to be a better practice kicker and kick better than that,” Simmons said. “It’s not that he’s poor, but I think he has to be elite and go to the top, he has to kick better in practice and learn new things.”

A fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft from Florida, McPherson has scored 28-of-33 field goals and 46-of-48 extra points this past season. In four games during the playoffs, McPherson was perfect, going 14-for-14 on field goals and 6-for-6 on extra points.

It would be best to create a successful rookie season, as well as improve its touchback rate to 60.4% in kickoffs. That number puts McPherson in the middle of the pack throughout the league, a number that Simmons wants to see skyrocket.

“One of my main things this offseason is to get his field goal leg up to match what he does off kick off,” Simmons said. “He has a very, very strong field goal leg. It’s not that he doesn’t have a strong kickoff leg, but we need to move that strength more consistently than we did this year.”