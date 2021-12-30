bengaluru airport passenger refuse to put his rolex watch worth of 40 lakh in security tray

The CISF personnel on duty tried hard to convince him but he did not agree. The other passengers in the queue got very upset due to the obstruction caused by the said passenger in the security check.

A man at the Bangalore airport refused to keep his Rolex watch worth Rs 40 lakh in the security tray during the investigation. He was apprehensive that his watch might be stolen during the security check. However, later after persuading the officers, the man agreed to investigate and after that he was allowed to board the flight.

According to information received from a senior CISF official, a person traveling from Bengaluru to Delhi on Tuesday was standing in the queue for mandatory security check at the airport. He was wearing a Rolex watch. When it was his turn to investigate, the CISF personnel present there asked him to remove the watch and other metal items and keep them in the security tray. But he refused to put his watch in the security tray.

The said passenger claimed that his Rolex watch is worth around Rs 40 lakh and it may have been stolen during investigation. The CISF personnel on duty tried hard to convince him but he did not agree. The security process came to a complete halt due to the obstruction caused by the said passenger in the security check. This upset the other passengers in the queue.

Later, the officials asked the said passenger to stand off the line so that other passengers in the security check queue are not inconvenienced. During this the officers tried to convince him a lot. The officers present there clearly told him that he cannot be allowed to travel without security checks. However, after much persuasion, he agreed to the security check. After the security check, the passenger was allowed to board the plane. CISF did not register any case against the said passenger. During this, the passengers present there appreciated the patience of the CISF personnel.