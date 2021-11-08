Bengaluru based Scooter Rental Startup Bounce will launch its first Electric Scooter, Know full details Start-up is now going to launch e-Scooter itself, plans to invest 742 crores for manufacturing

According to him, “The company will launch its first e-scooter by the end of this month and its supply will start from February next year.”

E-scooter rental startup Bounce is planning to invest in e-scooter manufacturing and expansion of infrastructure for battery swapping over the next one year. Giving this information, the company’s co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Vivekananda Hallekere said that for this, the company will invest $100 million (Rs 742 crore) over the next 12 months. Hallekere told news agency PTI that the company will launch its first e-scooter by the end of this month and its supply will start from February next year.

No official name has been given for this scooter by the company yet, but so much information has definitely come that it will have swappable battery packs. However, in the first model of its kind, customers buying an electric scooter will have the option of purchasing the battery as part of the scooter or using the battery as a rental service. With this model, Bounce aims to bring down the cost of the scooter, as the battery accounts for 40-50% of the cost of an electric scooter.

To support this model, the Bengaluru-based startup also plans to set up a battery swapping network to serve its customers. Customers will be able to rent batteries from the company’s battery swapping points and pay the subscription cost (subscription cost) on a recurring basis.

Bounce’s plans to build its own electric scooter aren’t as sudden as it might seem. The company recently acquired 100% stake in 22Motors in a deal worth around $7 million (approximately ₹52 crore). 22Motors has partnered with Kymco to operate in India. As a part of the deal, Bounce acquired all its intellectual properties along with 22 Motors’ manufacturing plant in Bhiwandi, Rajasthan. With this, the entire 22 Motors family joined the bounce.

The Bhiwandi plant has a capacity to manufacture around 180,000 scooters annually. Bounce is also planning to set up another plant in the southern part of India. It has set aside $25 million to invest in its electric vehicle manufacturing business over the next one year.

According to Hallakere, “We want to bring electric vehicles (EVs) powered by electricity into the mainstream. When we are talking about transition to EVs, we want to make sure that these vehicles can be used practically. Plus customers don’t have to worry about charging infrastructure, battery capacity and related issues. We will have two versions of it and by the end of November we will start the pre-bookings and the deliveries will start by the end of February. are supposed to.