Bengaluru Bulls beat Haryana Steelers 42-28, U Mumba also beat Jaipur by 9 points

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: U Mumba defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers on Day 9 of PKL 2021-22. After this, in the second match, Bengaluru Bulls defeated Haryana Steelers thanks to 22 points from Pawan Sehrawat.

Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22: U Mumba defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-28 on Thursday in the 21st match of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 8. In the 22nd match, Bengaluru Bulls defeated Haryana Steelers 42-28.

In the 21st match of PKL 2021-22, U Mumba defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-28. For Mumba, two raiders Abhishek Singh (10) and Ajit Kumar (11) touched the Super 10 figure. Arjun Deshwal scored 14 points for Jaipur. This is Mumba’s second win in the fifth match and Jaipur’s second defeat in the fourth match.

In the 22nd match, Bengaluru Bulls beat Haryana Steelers by a huge margin of 42-28, thanks to captain Pawan Sehrawat’s impressive 22 raiding points. This is the third win for the Bulls in the fourth match and Haryana Steelers have faced their third loss in the fourth match.

With this win, Bulls are second in the points table with 15 points having won 3 out of 4 matches. On the other hand, Dabang Delhi are at the top with 18 points with 3 wins and a tie from 4 matches. On the other hand, U Mumba’s team is in third place with 14 points after defeating Jaipur Pink Panthers. Jaipur Pink Panthers is at 7th position with 11 points and Haryana Steelers is at 9th position with 7 points.