Bengaluru Fc vs Northeast United: Match ended in a draw

Bengaluru fc vs Northeast united: The first match of the sixth season of Hero Indian Super League was played between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC on Monday. The match played at the Srikanthiraava Stadium ended in a draw. Both the teams fought for the goal for a long time but the match ended in a draw.

Bengaluru FC’s attempt was to start the tournament with a win. Bengaluru are the defending champions but still they are cautious as the coach believes that other teams have raised their standards in the last one year and hence this year’s race for the playoffs could be very close.