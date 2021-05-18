Bengaluru start-up Simple Energy to launch Mark 2 electric scooter on 15 August, 2021- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Bengaluru start-up Simple Energy to launch Mark 2 electric scooter on 15 August, 2021- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



(*15*)Overdrive(*15*)

Bangalore-based Simple Energy is about to launch its first e-scooter, code-named the Mark 2, on 15 August – India’s Independence Day. The start-up states it has developed the manufacturing model of the e-scooter, the Mark 2, primarily based on the prototype Mark1 developed final 12 months. The Mark 2 will use a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery and is alleged to speed up from 0-50 kph in 3.6 seconds with a high pace of 100 kph. Essentially the most fascinating determine talked about on the spec sheet has to be the claimed vary of 240 km in Eco mode.

Different notable options of the Mark 2 are the detachable battery and the reasonably minimalistic and compact, but futuristic design. The corporate hasn’t talked about how a lot time the battery within the soon-to-be-launched e-scooter will take for a full cost, right now, however it has talked about the inclusion of good options resembling a touchscreen, on-board navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and many others. The Mark 2 is predicted to be priced from Rs 1.1 to Rs.1.2 lakh (ex-showroom).

Simple Energy has said that the scooter will first be launched in Bengaluru (the place its R&D centre is situated, and the primary manufacturing facility can be being arrange) adopted by Chennai and Hyderabad. The corporate is trying to elevate Sequence A funding of $15 million within the third quarter of this 12 months. The start-up can be trying to deploy charging stations in Bangalore prior to the launch.

Talking on this announcement, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO of Simple Energy stated, “We’re thrilled to announce the launch date. 15 August is a big milestone for the nation, Simple Energy goals at creating historical past with a world-class product made by an Indian Firm. Due to the continuing second wave of COVID-19, we’ve chosen this date by hoping that the state of affairs would get higher. We glance ahead to the outstanding journey forward.”