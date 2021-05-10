Benjamin Netanyahu calls Gaza high-rise that housed media offices ‘perfectly legitimate target’-World News , Firstpost

Benjamin Netanyahu calls Gaza high-rise that housed media offices ‘completely legitimate target’-World News , Firstpost



The Israeli prime minister gave no time-frame for when Israel could be able to halt its facet of the preventing after almost every week of Israeli airstrikes and Hamas rocket barrages

Israel: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday renewed his declare that a Gaza constructing levelled by an Israeli airstrike housed a Hamas workplace in addition to American and West Asia information organisations, however gave no proof.

Netanyahu spoke to CBS’s Face the Nation about ongoing violence between Israeli forces and the armed Palestinian group Hamas, and about Saturday’s airstrike that leveled the constructing housing Gaza offices of the Related Press and Al Jazeera information organisations.

“It is a completely legitimate goal,” he mentioned.

Requested if he had supplied any proof of Hamas presence within the constructing in a name later Saturday with President Joe Biden, Netanyahu mentioned, “We go it by our intelligence folks.”

“We hope that it would not proceed very lengthy, however we have been attacked by Hamas,” he mentioned.

Requested about experiences that Hamas had agreed to an Egypt-brokered cease-fire however Israel had not, he mentioned, “That is not what I do know.”