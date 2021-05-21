Benjamin Netanyahu hails Israel’s Gaza operation as ‘exceptional success’ after ceasefire comes into effect-World News , Firstpost

Benjamin Netanyahu hails Israel’s Gaza operation as ‘distinctive success’ after ceasefire comes into effect-World News , Firstpost



Claiming that Israel’s strikes had killed ‘200 terrorists’, Netanyahu mentioned that the marketing campaign had primarily focused Hamas, the group that controls Gaza

Jerusalem: Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu Friday hailed Israel’s 11-day bombardment of Palestinian armed teams in Gaza as an “distinctive success”, after a ceasefire to finish the lethal battle took impact.

“We achieved our objectives within the operation,” Netanyahu mentioned of the marketing campaign primarily focused at Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza, and Islamic Jihad, the second largest armed group within the enclave.

The hawkish premier mentioned “the general public does not know all the pieces” about Israel’s positive aspects within the operation “and neither does Hamas.”

Gaza’s well being ministry has put the loss of life toll from Israel’s air strikes at 243.

Netanyahu mentioned Israel’s strikes had killed “greater than 200 terrorists” in Gaza, together with 25 senior commanders.

Defence Minister Benny Gantz added that Israel’s operation adopted plans that had “been ready for years and months”.

“The navy motion is over. Now’s the time for political motion.”

The pre-dawn ceasefire brokered by Egypt and agreed by Israel, Hamas and Islamic Jihad gave the impression to be holding Friday.

Egypt has mentioned it is going to monitor the truce.

Gantz warned Hamas it could pay a “heavy, very heavy” value if it breached the ceasefire.

Israel launched its marketing campaign in Gaza on Might 10 in response to Hamas firing rockets at Jerusalem, following weeks of constructing tensions between Israeli forces and Palestinians within the metropolis.

In complete, Palestinian teams fired greater than 4,000 rockets at Israel, killing 12 folks.